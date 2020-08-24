ITWC Morning Briefing, August 24, 2020 – IoT guidance for Canadians, internet pricing wars, and more

To keep up with the firehose of news and press releases, we’ve decided to deliver some extra news to you on the side every Monday and Thursday morning. Some of it is an extension of our own reporting that didn’t make its way into a story, while others might be content we’ve bookmarked for later reading and thought of sharing with you. We’re doing a similar thing at Channel Daily News – check it out here. You can also view our previous ITWC Morning Briefing here. Today’s briefing is delivered by ITWC editorial director Alex Coop.

TikTok says it’s planning to sue the Trump administration, Apple and WordPress lock horns after Apple gets a little greedy, and a story about PIPEDA and Tim Hortons catches fire on Reddit.

Today’s podcast reports on a hack at Freepik, the settlement of a Weather Channel lawsuit, a flaw found in Google Drive and a U,.S. university pays a ransom.

New privacy guidance on the Internet of Things for manufacturers and Canadians

Attaching thousands of chattering devices to a network securely is a nightmare process.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada recently published guidance for manufacturers of IoT devices to help them develop smart devices that respect privacy rights and comply with federal privacy law. The OPC also published advice for Canadians on how to use smart devices while protecting their personal information.

Guidance for manufacturers

This guidance is for manufacturers that produce, design or ensures legal compliance for devices with embedded sensors that collect personal information—such as lights, doorbells, locks, smoke detectors, alarms, TVs, cameras, speakers, appliances, toys, clothing, watches or health trackers. It offers practical information and best practices to help manufacturers comply with the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA).

Advice for Canadians

This advice can help Canadians learn the basics of protecting their privacy while enjoying the benefits of smart devices. It provides tips for individuals on identifying and reducing risks, such as checking how personal information will be used and shared, and turning off Internet-connected devices when not in use.

The recent news that we maybe didn’t get to yet, or it’s the news we’ve reported on and feel is worth resurfacing. Sometimes we’ll also feature awesome stories from other publications.

Internet pricing wars

The federal government’s humming and hawing over internet wholesale pricing has had a significant impact on ISPs. Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry (ISED) Navdeep Bains recently announced that the Federal Cabinet does not fully endorse the CRTC’s new wholesale rate for Canadian facility-based carriers. This has forced several small Canadian ISPs to announce price increases. Our coverage so far:

After months of eager anticipation, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) delivered its decision in Schrems II, the latest chapter in the ongoing tug-of-war between US laws that demand surveillance and EU data protection laws that require privacy. Read why Canadians should care.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says there is a wide range of targeted email frauds being reported by businesses. Many involve urgent requests for wire transfers, while some also involve requests to purchase prepaid card products. These scams are categorized as spear-phishing attacks and typically involve an employee being convinced to make a change in a standard business process, like change a bank account where money usually goes.

We had a guided tour from Citrix of the comprehensive solution that allows employees to access their complete virtual desktops from any device.

Some customers who installed the recent 5.4.0 version of Adobe Lightroom on iPhone and/or iPad have had their photos and presets permanently deleted, and the loss is unrecoverable for those without a backup. The lesson here? Back up those cherished memories scattered across your mobile devices.

Opinion: Cryptocurrencies are useless. Blockchain solutions are frequently much worse than the systems they replace. Here’s why.

The Justice Department has charged Uber’s former chief security officer with obstruction of justice over his handling of a 2016 data breach.