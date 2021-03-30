Hunt has begun for 2021 Canadian CIO of the Year

It has been a year of pivots and unprecedented digital acceleration that has put the spotlight squarely on CIOs choreographing new projects and new work-from-home arrangements.

While the late nights and marathon video calls to ensure the security of staff and systems have not yet been forgotten, CIOs are now being called upon to develop IT plans to accommodate more digitally savvy customers, and employees who can choose between working from home or returning to the office.

It’s a lot of pressure. ITWC and The CIO Association of Canada are looking for leaders who can rise to those challenges with confidence and offer their organizations a safe and secure path forward.

“Never before has the role of IT leadership been seen as so critical,” says ITWC CIO Jim Love. “We are pleased to recognize those who have excelled by offering recognition through the CIO of the Year program. It’s an opportunity for them to take a bow.”

CIO of the Year Awards

Now in its fifth year, the CIO of the Year Awards program recognizes technology leaders who have demonstrated entrepreneurial and technological vision, entrepreneurship, the ability to drive business transformation, and a proven ability to add value to the market.

“Many Canadian CIOs have had an outstanding impact on the digital transformation of their respective organizations over the past year,” said Gary Davenport, a CIOCAN board member and chair of the Judges Panel. “The CIO of the Year Awards recognizes the best of the best, and we strongly encourage these organizations to apply to have their leaders recognized as industry leaders.”

Nominations are open

Awards are open to all senior technology leaders serving Canadian organizations in the following categories: Private Sector, Public Sector, Not for Profit, and Next Generation Leader.

CIO Hall of Famers

Winners are inducted into the CanadianCIO Hall of Fame. Members of this esteemed group include onP Join esteemed Previous winners have included Bruce Ross, Group Head, Technology & Operations, RBC, Mark Bryant, CIO, PCL Construction, Tara Mulrooney, CIO, Alberta Energy Regulator, Peter Bak, CIO, Humber River Hospital, Pierre Bonin, CIO, Videotron, Thomas Wardman, CIO of the Royal Conservatory of Music, and Sam Liscio, past CIO, Workplace Safety and Insurance Board.

All nominations will be reviewed by a stellar judging panel that includes Humza Teherany, Chief Technology and Digital Officer, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, Philippe Johnston, President, CIO Association of Canada, Alizabeth Calder, Consulting CIO, Thomas Wardman, 2020 CIO of the Year, Not-for-Profit, Samantha Liscio, 2020 CIO of the Year, Public Sector and Catherine Chick, SVP IT, Canada Goose.

The deadline for nominations is 14 May 2021.

The awards will be presented on July 15, the closing day of the ITWC Digital Transformation Awards.