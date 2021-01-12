Infrastructure HP Elite Dragonfly G2 and Max take off at CES 2021 Tom Li @chirpstom Published: January 11th, 2021HP’s new Elite Dragonfly G2 and Dragonfly Max laptops include new remote work enhancements.DeviceHP Elite Dragonfly G2HP Elite Dragonfly MaxCPUUp to 11th-gen Intel Core i7 vPro processorUp to 11th-gen Intel Core i7 vPro processorGPUIntel Iris Xe graphics Intel Iris Xe graphicsDisplay13.3-inch, 1920 x 1080p, 400 nits, low power13.3-inch, 1920 x 1080p, 1000 nits, HP Sure View Reflect13.3-inch, HDR400, 3840 x 2160, 550 nits13.3-inch, 1920 x 1080p, IPS, 1000 nits, HP Sure View Reflect privacy screenMemoryUp to 32GB LPDDR4Up to 32GB LPDDR4StorageUp to 2TBUp to 2TBBatteryTBD56.2WhPorts1x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 2x USB-C (Thunderbolt 3), 1x HDMI 1.4b, 1x nano SIM1x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 2x USB-C (Thunderbolt 3), 1x HDMI 1.4b, 1x nano SIMWeightStarting at 1kg (2.2lbs)Starting at 1.13kg (2.49lbs)OSUp to Windows 10 ProWindows 10 ProPriceTBDTBDElite Dragonfly G2 HP Elite Dragonfly G2When the first Elite Dragonfly hit the market, its lightweight and attractive design swooned commercial and personal users alike. The Elite Dragonfly G2 retains its predecessor’s design language and tacks on a ton of new features.The chassis is still made using magnesium alloy and weighs under a kilogram. But under the hood, the Dragonfly G2 now uses Intel’s 11th-gen Tiger lake vPro processors. It also expands memory support to 32GB, double that of the previous generation. The touchpad is now backlit and the keyboard spill-resistant.Users can configure their device with a 13.3-inch 400 nits 1080p display or a 550 nits 4K display. For those who work in bright environments, HP also offers a 1080p display option that can reach 1000 nits with HP’s privacy screen that shields the display from prying eyes. All displays are covered using Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5 and are compatible with the HP Pen.Hardware aside, the Elite Dragonfly G2 now supports on-lap detection, intrusion detection, and enhanced sound and AI noise cancellation.There are some sidegrades as well—for example, the manual webcam shutter slider. Instead, the Elite Dragonfly G2 features a dedicated key on the keyboard to turn the webcam on and off. The webcams still boast an IR sensor for Windows Hello sign in.Designed as an always-connected device, the Dragonfly G2 accompanies a 4G and 5G radio alongside Wi-Fi to ensure that the Zoom meeting is never interrupted.Elite Dragonfly Max HP Elite Dragonfly MaxThe Dragonfly Max has all the benefits of the Dragonfly G2 and then some. In addition to the updated performance and features, the Dragonfly Max also comes with a sharper 5MP webcam. It also features four microphones to capture sound from multiple directions and participants. It also features HP Eyease, a blue light filter typically found on HP’s business monitors.The extra functionalities do come at the cost of a slight weight increase. Moreover, the Dragonfly Max has only a single 1080p display option.AvailabilityThe HP Dragonfly G2 is coming to Canada in late January. The Dragonfly Max will follow in April. Pricing will be announced closer to the launch date. Since they’re the best HP has to offer, both in terms of function and style, don’t expect them to be cheap.Would you recommend this article?00 Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article! We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World CanadaRelated Download Sponsor: LG LG Business Solutions New technologies can ease the burden on IT departments while enhancing productivity and satisfaction for the end users they serve. Learn More Infrastructure business laptop, CES 2021, HP, HP Elite Dragonfly, HP Elitebook, Notebook, postmedia, Top Story