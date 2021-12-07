How GTA municipalities are empowering the next generation digital citizen

Technicity 2022 features three mayors, multiple CIOs/CTOs and a live Town Hall

The pandemic has forced a fundamental shift in the way governments interact with citizens. They’ve introduced digital service, embraced teleconferencing for citizen consultation, and are using previously unavailable data to shape their digital transformation efforts. And they are doing it all while experimenting with changing hybrid work environments and new collaborative tools.

On January 20, we invite you to join with local mayors, senior CIOs/CTOs, other municipal tech leaders, and private sector supporters for an interactive three-and-a-half hour virtual conference. We will look at the ways local governments are thinking about innovation and servicing the next-generation digital citizen.

“By bringing together senior leaders from all of the areas to share and showcase best practices and innovative initiatives, we’re confident it will be time well spent for anyone with an interest in municipal government and technology”, says Fawn Annan, CEO of ITWC, and emcee for the event. “Each group requires very different services delivered in very different ways.”

Confirmed participants in the conference include:

Bonnie Crombie, Mayor of the City of Mississauga

Maurizio Bevilacqua, Mayor of the City of Vaughan

Allan Thompson, Mayor of Caledon

Jamie Hagg, President MISA Ontario

Josie Scioli, Deputy City Manager Toronto

Cyrus Tehrani – Chief Digital Officer, City of Hamilton

Dolf DeJong, CEO, Toronto Zoo

… and many others.

The conference includes panels and presentations, and culminates in a Town Hall where participants get an opportunity to ask questions of the experts directly and/or share their views of what they see happening in their region. “Until we can return to live events, our real-time Town Halls are the best community building opportunity out there,” says ITWC CIO Jim Love, the host of the Town Hall.

The conference is a free, registration-only event best suited for individuals interested in technology innovation, digital transformation, hybrid workplace strategy, municipal service delivery, and individual businesses interested in the changing face of digital government.

RESERVE YOUR SPOT HERE

For more information contact:

Krystle Maclean

kmaclean@itwc.ca

Ph: 647 238 6740