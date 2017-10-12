Hashtag Trending – Facebook down, thousands of users download fake version of AdBlock Plus

ZTE officially registers a foldable smartphone with the FCC. A fake version of AdBlock Plus has been downloaded thousands of times. And stop the presses – Facebook is down.

From Google Trends, Chinese smartphone maker ZTE has signalled the impending release of its foldable smartphone, the Axon M, by registering the device with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission. As registered, the Axon M features two 1080p resolution touchscreens on the front and back that can be folded out to create a 6.8 inch, 2160p by 1920p miniature tablet device. It’s expected to run Android 7.1.2 Nougat, and feature a Snapdragon 820 processor, 4 gigabytes of RAM, 32 gigabytes of storage, a 20 megapixel rear camera, and a 3,120 mAh battery. According to VentureBeat, the Axon M will be released in the U.S. by AT&T on October 17th for $650 USD.

Meanwhile on Reddit, readers are warning users about a fake version of AdBlock Plus which according to the plugin’s own developers was downloaded by Chrome users more than 37,000 times from the Google Play store before it was identified and taken down.

Finally, the hashtag #FacebookDown was trending on Twitter yesterday after hundreds of thousands of users, primarily in the U.S. and Europe, suddenly found themselves unable to access Facebook and Instagram. The experience was not identical for all users: Some received messages claiming the site was down for maintenance, while others found themselves unable log into their accounts, and still others said the sites wouldn’t load at all. The hashtag was still trending at 4 PM Wednesday when this podcast was recorded, and Facebook had yet to issue a response.

