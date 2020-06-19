Hashtag Trending – Canada’s COVID-19 tracing app; Huawei accused of being a security threat, tips to starting your remote job

Canada’s COVID-19 tracing app is soon to arrive, Huawei is being accused as a national security threat, and useful tips for those starting remote work.

It's Friday, June 19

Blackberry and volunteers from Shopify are creating an app with the Canadian government to alert Canadians about those exposed to COVID-19. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday that the Canadian partnership, which also includes the Ontario government, will allow users to voluntarily upload test results in the app. He added the app will not store or share personal information. How does it work? The app uses Bluetooth software to share an anonymous identification code from your phone to any other person who has the app and comes near you. Positive tests would cause the app to contact those who have been close to the infected person and encourage them to contact health authorities. Trudeau says although the app is voluntary it will be most effective when as many people as possible have it. The app will be nationally available in early July, with an early launch in Ontario.

Ex-Google boss Eric Schmidt is warning the public that Huawei is a national security threat. He is accusing Huawei of handling data from its routers directly to the Chinese state to deal with UK and US spy agencies. Schmidt spoke to BBC warning Boris Johnson that, “information from Huawei routers has ultimately ended up in hands that would appear to be the state.” Boris Johnson had agreed in January to allow Huawei to build Britain’s 5G network. However, Britain’s own eavesdropping agency is now reviewing Huawei after the US pressured more sanctions on the tech giant. In July Johnson is expected to announce that the UK will be backing out from having Huawei intervene with its networks.

Lastly, starting a new job in the work from home era can be a bit of a daunting experience from the very first virtual video interview to meeting your colleagues online. However, that is not to say you can’t build relationships virtually. Forbes has some tips for that new remote job such as sparking private conversations with your coworkers, introducing yourself, and engaging in platform discussions like Slack. It’s also important to figure out the structure of your day by clearly asking about your hours and creating boundaries for your breaks. For any questions, email your coworkers to arrange a time to chat and clarify any challenges or uncertainties. And of course, continue to update your progress and ask for feedback.

Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network.