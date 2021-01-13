Hashtag Trending – AMD’s CES keynote; GoFundMe takes a stand; More concerns over Amazon workers

AMD’s CES keynote, GoFundMe bans fundraising for travel expenses used for potentially violent events, and concerns over Amazon workers intensify.

Today at CES, AMD launched its full Ryzen 5000 series mobile processor lineup. The chips, most of which are built on AMD’s Zen 3 architecture and TSMC’s 7nm node, cover the entire performance range from ultraportables to workstations. On the high-end is the 8-core Ryzen 9 5980HX with increased power for sustained peak performance. On the low end is the four-core Ryzen 3 5300U for long battery life and daily productivity. During the presentation, AMD CEO Lisa Su showed that AMD’s top-end Ryzen 9 5980HX beats Intel’s current best mobile processor, the Core i9-10980HK, in several benchmarks including Cinebench R20 and 3DMark Firestrike. Su said she expects 150 designs to carry the Ryzen processor this year. Stay tuned to ITWorldCanada.com for more CES news.

After Pro-Trump rioters used GoFundMe to rake in cash, the platform is banning fundraising for travel expenses used for potentially violent political events. The company will “continue to remove fundraisers that attempt to spread misinformation about the election, promote conspiracy theories and contribute to or participate in attacks on US democracy,” a spokesperson told CNN Business. The violence has also led to other online platforms to crackdown. Payment company Stripe has stopped processing Trump campaign donations, Airbnb announced Monday that people part of violent hate groups will be removed from the platform and any reservations that feature accounts like the Proud Boys will be cancelled.

The pandemic continues to intensify concerns over Amazon warehouse workers’ health and safety. More working employees means social distancing becomes nearly impossible especially in bustling warehouses. Workers are telling the Globe and Mail that the pandemic has increased levels of stress and anxiety as well. Amazon does not publicly disclose how many workers have been infected by COVID-19 either, making it difficult to analyze its safety records. The e-commerce giant says it is “going further than most” to protect employees, but a track-record of complaints and fired whistleblowers suggests the opposite. [LinkedIn]

