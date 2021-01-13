Canada’s top 10 tech companies to work for in 2021

Canada’s best tech companies to work for in 2021

Glassdoor today announced the winners of its 13th annual Employees’ Choice Awards, honouring the Best Places to Work in 2021 across Canada. The list includes companies in health care, telecommunications, retail and health care, however, tech continues to show the strongest presence, with eight tech employers represented on the list, up from five last year.

Four tech employers are new to the Canadian list in 2021, including Google, Sage, Infosys and Intuit. All these winners are determined based on feedback provided by those who know a company best – the employees in Canada. Here, we’ll look at the top 10 tech employers in Canada in 2021. [Check out our previous list]