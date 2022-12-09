Happy holiday gift guide: Part Two

It’s that time of year again. The holiday season is approaching quickly and gift buying is probably taking over your mind. If you’re stumped on what to buy and need some inspiration, take a look at part 2 of our holiday gift guide!

AirPods Max Wireless Headphones

If there’s a music lover in your life, this is a perfect gift for them. While these headphones are quite pricey, retailing at C$779 at the Apple Store, they come with personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, noise cancelling, and transparency mode features.

The headphones run for 20 hours without needing to be charged and come in five colours. Apple will engrave a name or initials on them free of charge for an added personalized touch.

Users also get six months of Apple Music for free with the purchase of the headphones.

Audio Technica Bluetooth Turntable

If you’re looking to buy a gift for someone into music, but headphones aren’t of any interest, this Audio Technica Bluetooth Turntable is a modern twist on a traditional record player.

The turntable plays both 33-1/3 Revolutions Per Minute (RPM) and 45 RPM records. It features Bluetooth connectivity, so users can pair it with wireless speakers, headphones, and other devices, allowing them to listen to their vinyl in many ways.

The turntable retails for C$299 at BestBuy and is available in black, white and red.

Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 2 smartphone printer

Everything is digital these days, from shopping to work and the way we document things. While smartphones allow us to take a photo in a matter of seconds, sometimes it’s nice to have a physical copy of those pictures. This photo printer does the job.

Users can connect their smartphone via Bluetooth, and then use the various creative modes to add stickers, frames, and custom-drawn sketches to the photos. It prints 318 dpi credit card-sized photos. The Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 2 printer costs C$129 at BestBuy and comes in three colours: soft pink, white, and space blue.

Film Camera

Sometimes photos taken on your smartphone don’t cut it. Film cameras are back, and gaining popularity day by day. If you’re looking to buy a gift for someone passionate about photography and art, a film camera may be the gift of the season.

Here are some options at various price points:

Fujifilm QuickSnap Flash 400/27 Camera:

If you’re not too sure about the type of camera and don’t want to spend a lot of money on the wrong one, disposable cameras are a great option to start out. This Fujifilm model offers 27 photos and is affordable at C$21.99. You can buy these cameras at locations like Amazon, Indigo, and Walmart.

Kodak Ultra F9 35mm Film Camera Camera:

This camera is another accessible option, but unlike the disposable, the Kodak Ultra F9 35mm camera is reusable. It uses 35mm film, is pocket sized, and has a 31mm Focus Free Lens. It comes in multiple colours and costs C$74.93 on Amazon.

Ilford Harman EZ-35 Reusable Camera with HP5:

Similar to the Kodak Ultra F9, this camera is a 35mm reusable film camera with motorized load, frame advance and rewind functionality, making it the ideal camera for anyone starting out in film photography. It includes a built-in flash with 15 second recycle time for indoor or harsher lighting conditions. This camera retails for C$79.99.