ServiceNow will provide cloud services to the Government of Canada through Shared Services Canada

ServiceNow has signed a framework agreement with the Government of Canada, meaning federal departments will be able to use the company’s Now platform to accelerate cloud adoption, automate workflows and stand up services.



“In a time when governments are leveraging cloud-based tools to stand up services quickly for Canadians, government departments need to rely on platforms that can protect their most sensitive information,” said Marc LeCuyer, general manager, Canada, ServiceNow, in a press release.

These services will be available to Shared Services Canada (SSC) and Government of Canada institutions entitled to purchase via SSC, which is responsible for providing a light-touch cloud-brokering service by implementing contracts with cloud service providers.

This agreement also includes a partnership with Ottawa-based IT cybersecurity company IPSS, which will allow the Canadian federal government to access ServiceNow’s Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) capabilities.

“Combining our expertise in government IT security and infrastructure with the vast capabilities of the Now Platform means we can help Government of Canada (GC) stakeholders bridge the gap between the requirement for cloud services and the demand for fast and seamless digital workflow solutions,” said Guy Jammes, executive vice-president of IPSS, in the press release.



The federal government’s latest move is an extension of its cloud adoption strategy, which was first unveiled in the summer of 2016.

According to the strategic plan for 2017 to 2021, “Public cloud services will be the priority choice for departments when choosing a cloud deployment model,” and “departments will use private clouds where needs cannot be met by public clouds (e.g., secret information).”