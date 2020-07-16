Google Cloud launches BigQuery Omni that helps businesses get serious about their data

Google Cloud has introduced BigQuery Omni, a multi-cloud analytics solution, which allows developers to access and analyze data across the Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Azure (coming soon), without leaving the BigQuery user interface (UI).

Using standard SQL and the same BigQuery APIs, users will be able to break down data silos and gain critical business insights from a single pane of glass through BigQuery Omni, Google announced earlier this week. Powered by Anthos, this multi-cloud analytics solution will allow users to query data without having to manage the underlying infrastructure.

According to a recent Gartner research survey on cloud adoption, over 80 per cent of respondents using the public cloud were using more than one public cloud service provider. BigQuery Omni is an extension of Google Cloud’s continued innovation to multi-cloud, aimed at providing its customers with the analytics and data warehouse technology to analyze data stored in multiple public clouds, without any cross-cloud movement or copies of data. This is made possible by BigQuery’s separation of compute and storage, Debanjan Saha, general manager and vice-president of engineering, data analytics, noted in a blog post.

“By decoupling compute and storage, BigQuery provides scalable storage that can reside in Google Cloud or other public clouds, and stateless resilient compute that executes standard SQL queries. Until now, though, in order to use BigQuery, your data had to be stored in Google Cloud,” explained Saha.

Users can get started with an already familiar interface, BigQuery UI, in BigQuery Omni on Google Cloud, choose the public cloud region where their data is located and run their query. Users don’t need to format or transform their data—BigQuery Omni supports Avro, CSV, JSON, ORC, and Parquet. Computation occurs within BigQuery’s multi-tenant service running on the AWS region where the data is currently located.

BigQuery Omni is currently in private alpha and those who are interested in trying it out can fill out this form.