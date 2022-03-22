Google Canada announces second cohort for Google Cloud Accelerator for startups

Google Canada today announced the second cohort of startups for the Google Cloud Accelerator Canada. This 10-week virtual accelerator brings Google’s programs, products, people, and technology to startups doing interesting work in the cloud.

The company will offer the 11 startups cloud mentorship and technical project support, along with deep dives and workshops on product design, customer acquisition, and leadership development designed for cloud startup founders and leaders.

Programming for the Google Cloud Accelerator Canada begins April 11, 2022. In January this year, Google Canada put out a call-out to startups across the country to participate in its second Google Cloud Accelerator Canada cohort.

“Looking at the incredible response to our inaugural program last year, it’s clear that Canadian organizations across every sector, from healthcare and education, to retail, manufacturing and public services, are leaning in on cloud technology to drive growth and innovation,” said Ashley Francisco, head of Startup Developer Ecosystem, Google Canada, in a statement.

The Google Cloud Accelerator Canada class of 2022 includes:

Ad Auris (Vancouver, B.C.): An end-to-end audio creation platform, Ad Auris is used by digital publications to convert their written work into audio, instantly.

Booxi (Montreal, QC): Booxi is an appointment scheduling software designed for retailers. Its mission is to ‘Make Commerce More Human’ and help retailers offer a personalized experience to every customer.

Cadence (Saskatoon, SK): Cadence is a digital executor assistant, supported by Certified Executor Advisors. Its web app automates estate settlement tasks.

f8th (Toronto, ON): f8th’s continuous authentication transparently and passively authenticates users and detects fraudsters in real-time without impacting the user experience.

IRIS (Burlington, ON): IRIS is a smart cities infrastructure technology company. It helps urban and rural communities extend the life of their public infrastructure.

Origami XR (Toronto, ON): Origami is a spatial computing company that makes it easy for customers to scan a physical environment using the LiDAR in their phone, and create a 3D digital twin that it says rivals output from professional scanning equipment.

PharmaGuide (Richmond Hill, ON): PharmaGuide specializes in equipping healthcare providers with solutions to increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. Through direct integrations with multiple health platforms, the solutions can intelligently analyze data and flag patients that could benefit from treatment modifications.

Schoolio (Toronto, ON): Schoolio OS aims to bridge teachers, parents and tutors into a single ecosystem, focusing on education transparency, inclusive curriculum and a holistic approach to success measurement.

Shaddari (Montreal, QC): Shaddari is a precision medicine company that has developed an AI solution that can tell instantly whether a vaccine will be efficient against a new variant of a virus.

SmartONE Solutions (Markham, ON): SmartONE creates smart communities by connecting the smart homes in multi-family residential developments over a common network to transform community living.

Tiggy (Vancouver, B.C.): Tiggy is a 15-minute grocery delivery service that aims to change the way people buy everyday essentials.

“The Accelerator will help build all aspects of our company with growth and efficiency in mind,” said Krystian Olszanski, chief technical officer and co-founder of Cadence. “It’s an amazing opportunity to learn from Google’s leaders, with access to all of the Cloud Platform services that will allow us to build our product in a cost-efficient, scalable and secure way.”

“We’re excited to access the best of Google’s programs, products, people and technology as we continue to scale globally,” said Emil Sylvester Ramos, co-founder of IRIS. “In addition to Cloud mentorship and technical project support, we look forward to working with Google’s IoT and AI/ ML for the further development of our technology and to work with Google’s Smart Cities teams to help create safer, smarter and more resilient communities and infrastructure.”

“We are looking forward to building connections with many of Canada’s top startups to share ideas and continue to grow our own technical knowledge,” said Eugene Bisovka, co-founder, Tiggy Delivery Corp. “We’re also excited to try Google technologies that we haven’t used yet for improving our own order batching algorithm.”