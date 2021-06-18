Inaugural Google Cloud Accelerator Canada class of 2021 announced

Google’s inaugural Cloud Program announced its first-ever class of Google Cloud Accelerator Canada.

In the past year, with the majority of businesses doubling down on new digital capabilities, the demand for cloud-based technology has accelerated for businesses in every field. Google has dedicated an entire accelerator program to startups that use cloud technology to help grow and advance their business.

Related:

Google announces startup accelerator in Waterloo and new office in Toronto

Google has unveiled the 12 startups from across the country that will take part in the 10-week program, which will combine the “best of Google’s programs, products, people and technology to startups doing interesting work in the cloud,” according to a June 17 blog post.

The program will also offer workshops focused on design, customer growth and leadership development for startup leaders.

Loopt

Based in Toronto, O.N., Loopt is the “new world of retail,” according to its website. The company is a platform for companies to power their own fully branded rental subscription service.

Loopt provides the technology, support and strategy to help brands get started.

From clothing to furniture, fitness and outdoor equipment the e-commerce platform is able to help most businesses.

Audette

Based in Victoria, B.C., Audette focuses on reducing carbon footprints in commercial real estate. The company analyzes building data to find the optimal options to reduce waste.

Audette has built web-based reporting tools that allow customers to visualize data and share it.

Their platform allows large portfolio asset managers to plan their net-zero transitions.

Audette’s home page

Christopher Naismith, CEO of Audette, chimed in to share his excitement to start working with Google.

“We’re honoured to be selected alongside this impressive group of Canadian companies! We’ve always looked to Google as leaders in sustainable development and carbon reduction, so it’s a dream come true to work alongside their team,” he wrote in an email.

GeoMate

This next one is definitely intriguing for runners, bikers and walkers. GeoMate, based in Waterloo, O.N. uses AI to provide up-to-date, accurate location information and data.

GeoMate’s technology is built to reduce injuries to pedestrians and bikers while navigating busy neighbourhoods, traffic or construction zones, without prior knowledge of the area.

Here’s what Amin Garebagi, CEO and co-founder of GeoMate had to say.

“The opportunity to work alongside Google Canada and industry experts, will help us continue to grow. Our current goal is to map the accessibility and safety of all of Canada to improve active transportation in cities. This close partnership with Google will help us reach this goal and scale our technology to a global audience.”

GeoMate home page

Nesto

Located in Montreal, QC Nesto provides customers with an efficient and simple home financing experience.

They make it easy for first-time homebuyers and more experienced house hunters to make important decisions – after all, buying homes can be stressful. Among other capabilities, Nesto helps users access the best mortgages in seconds with an AI-powered algorithm. Its website says Nesto can screen the entire market in seconds to present users the best possible rates from more than 2,000 mortgage products

Nesto partners with fintechs Diagram and Portag3.

Nesto home page

OpenHouse.ai

This Calgary company is for homebuilders. OpenHouse.ai offers a digital shopping experience for buyers. Its website describes its solution as a salesperson sitting next to home buyers, recommending floorplans and communities personalized to their needs.

OpenHouse.ai home page

The digital shopping experience helps predict what home buyers need while also offering data to assist home builders.

Here’s what Will Zhang, CEO and co-founder of OpenHouse.ai had to say.

“We are so excited to join the inaugural Google Cloud Accelerator Program and congratulations to all the other businesses selected! It is an honour to be recognized for our cloud-based technology in the homebuilding industry. At OpenHouse.ai, our mission is to make advanced AI-technology accessible and empower home builders to leverage first-party data to drive business decisions. The Google Cloud accelerator program will bring us one step closer to achieving our purpose, and we can’t wait to get started!” Zhang said.

Vantage

Vantage is a Toronto company that uses machine learning and AI to help retailers safely unlock their shopping data and assists with brand marketing partnerships.

Vantage can also integrate with several e-commerce platforms like Shopify and Shopify Plus, Magento and BigCommerce.

CEO and co-founder Aran Hamilton said he’s looking forward to working with Google.

“This pandemic accelerated ecommerce by a decade and we’re really proud of the Vantage team for working hard to take on so many great new clients that needed to apply our AI to their analytics and marketing. The timing couldn’t be better to deepen our relationship with Google and leverage their experience operating at scale,” he wrote in an email.

Vantage home page

UEAT

This Quebec-based company provides online ordering solutions for restaurants. UEAT uses AI-powered online ordering systems to offer digital kiosks and apps so restaurants can modernize and be future-ready.

Some restaurants that use technology from UEAT, according to its website, are Copper Branch, Mandy’s, Benny&Co and Cubby Smart Kitchen.

UEAT home page

BioBox

Based in Toronto, BioBox is a data analytics firm geared towards scientists and clinicians who work with genomic data.

BioBox can solutions can help process, analyze and explore data all on one HIPAA-compliant cloud platform. The startup is also affiliated with MaRS Discovery District, the Global Alliance for Genomics and Health, and the University of Toronto’s Early Stage Technology program.

BioBox home page

CEO Christopher Li shared his thoughts on BioBox becoming part of the new cohort.

“We’re very excited to be a part of the Google Cloud Accelerator Inaugural class of 2021. Cloud computing is an integral part of the BioBox platform and in our mission to provide scientists with the tools needed to conduct life-science research. We are thrilled to collaborate with the experts at Google to improve our AI and cloud infrastructure capabilities. We look forward to working with the Google Canada team to enhance our ability to serve our customers and accelerate biological research,” Li said.

Caribou

Caribou is a Toronto-based company that specializes in healthcare and financial advice.

Caribou says healthcare is a huge financial concern, especially for Americans, and it focuses on being able to combine healthcare and finance to provide an optimal experience when making tough decisions.

The company uses a suite of tools and allows users to connect with health experts.

Caribou home page

Goose Insurance

Goose Insurance, a Vancouver company, is an insurtech platform that compiles insurance information all in one place to keep it simple for users.

It’s “insurance at your fingertips,” according to its website.

The Goose Insurance app offers help for quotes and affordable insurance policies without having to visit an insurance office.

The company has platforms to assist with life insurance and travel insurance. They are also in the process of developing tools for property insurance and mobility.

Consumers are able to access up to 30 lines of insurance completely self-serve.

Goose Insurance home page

Spoonity

Located in Ottawa, Spoonity is a loyalty program that offers end-to-end loyalty programs for small to large restaurants.

They use ROI-focused analytics that help businesses see where they need to grow or expand.

According to Spoonity, their loyalty and gift platform is proven to help increase customer spending by up to 40 per cent.

Spoonity is also able to integrate well with POS systems.

NURO

Based in Waterloo, O.N., NURO is an architect of the NUOS neurological platform, which allows for non-invasive communication and computing control by the brain.

NURO says its NUOS platform is the “world’s first multimodal neural operating system” and is able to adapt to a wide variety of pathophysiological conditions such as strokes, traumatic spinal cord injuries, mid-to late-stage neuromuscular diseases such as ALS, MS, CP or GBS, minimally conscious states, post-comatose states and more.