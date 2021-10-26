Gartner’s top predictions for IT organizations and users in coming years

At the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2021 Americas last week, analysts from the global research firm explored lessons that business and IT leaders have learned during ongoing disruption and uncertainty, presenting the top 10 strategic predictions for IT organizations and users in 2022 and beyond.

Gartner’s top predictions explore three aspects of the lessons learned – the push toward human centricity, the race to resilience, and the ability to reach beyond expectations.

“The lesson of the pandemic has been to expect the unexpected and be prepared to move in multiple strategic directions at once,” said Daryl Plummer, distinguished research vice-president and Gartner Fellow. “Leaders that embrace options for workers, enhanced enterprise efficiency and accelerated transformation plans have greater resilience in dealing with change.

“Resilience, opportunity and risk have always been components of good business strategy, but today these issues hold new meaning. This year’s predictions embody how resilience must be built in more non-traditional ways, from talent to business modularity, while opportunity and risk must be viewed with a greater sense of urgency than ever before.”

Here’s a roundup of the predictions: