SUBSCRIBE
25
0
Communications & TelecomInfrastructureMobilitySecurity

Cradlepoint’s mantra: Connect and protect

IT World Canada
Image by Rawf8 | Getty Images

When Jason Falovo first heard about Cradlepoint, the company was known  for its cellular failover devices. Customers with wired networks used them as a backup to keep themselves connected should the wired network fail.

But, said Falovo, who has been vice president and general manager, Cradlepoint Canada, since January 2020, “that’s changed quite a bit now.”

Although Cradlepoint still provides failover to its Canadian customers, he said, noting that there are still good reasons to fail over to cellular, it has pivoted to, as its website says, “Connect and protect your people, places, and things with 5G and LTE through Wireless WAN, private network, and cybersecurity solutions.”

“For the past two, three years, we feel like 5G is our ticket to that dance, as our CEO says,” Falovo observed. “So we’ve been building a platform called MCX that allows customers to incorporate 5G into their SD-WAN and their SASE solutions. And we can provide some or all of that. We certainly integrate with other vendors; we realize that customers are already using different security vendors out there, or networking vendors out there. So you can really take as much as Cradlepoint as you want with that, but the main difference is, we can play in that environment today.”

Canada’s geography makes it difficult for carriers to provide universal wired coverage, he pointed out. And that’s an opportunity to use 5G, especially its mid-band spectrum. He noted that today he can get 300 – 400 mbps wirelessly, and expects 800, 900 or even one gig  next year. At that point, he said, “there’s probably a lot of areas of your network you can start thinking twice about: ‘Maybe I can just do this wirelessly’.”

But, he added, “if you’re not talking security to organizations today, and you want to be a part of that network infrastructure, you’re going to be missing out, and that’s what we’re focusing on here. So you’re going to see everything we do as part of the network incorporating what customers are asking for around security and SD-WAN infrastructure.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

IT World Canada
IT World Canadahttp://www.itworldcanada.com
Previous article
Why recovering quickly from a cyber attack should be infosec pros’ prime goal
Next article
Southwestern Ontario hospitals over a month away from restoring full service as IT network rebuilt

Featured Articles

Related Tech News

Tech Jobs

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Tech Companies Hiring Right Now

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2023

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.