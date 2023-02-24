Cogeco Connexion acquires ISP oxio

Cogeco Connexion, which brings together all of the Canadian cable operations of Cogeco Communications, this week announced the acquisition of the telecommunications activities of internet service provider (ISP) oxio. The ISP will continue to operate independently, and serve its customers under its own brand.

Oxio provides internet and telecommunications services to residential customers in Canada, mainly serving customers in Québec, Ontario and western provinces.

As part of this transaction, Cogeco Connexion will also become the licensee of gaiia, oxio’s proprietary software, and will use it to serve oxio’s customers.

“As we are making the strategic shift to focus exclusively on the growth of our software business, Cogeco presented itself as the best home for our Internet customers,” said Marc-André Campagna, chief executive officer and co-founder of oxio in a press release. “As a Québec-based company with a human scale and an entrepreneurial culture, we believe that Cogeco is best-positioned to enable oxio to reach new heights.”

Through its Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline (formerly Atlantic Broadband) business units, Cogeco Communications provides broadband internet, television, and telephone services to 1.6 million residential and business customers in Québec and Ontario, as well as in thirteen states of the United States.

“Oxio is an attractive brand with high customer satisfaction and a great team. Its home internet offering, based on a digital-only experience, is an exciting addition to our wide range of high-quality telecommunications services. With the acquisition of oxio, Cogeco Connexion will now have a second brand to serve the telecommunications needs of Canadians,” said Frédéric Perron, president of Cogeco Connexion.