Government of Canada invests $48.3 million in training ICT talent

Today, the government of Canada announced an investment of C$48.3 million, through the Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program, to train workers in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector.

Minister of Labour Seamus O’Regan Jr. made the announcement on behalf of Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Carla Qualtrough at the Commons Theatre Verafin Way in St. John’s, NL.

Not-for-profit techNL and Montreal-based coding education institution Lighthouse Labs are the two recipients of today’s investment.

techNL will receive up to C$27.1 million for its training and upskilling project, Strengthening the NL Workforce, aimed at supporting up to 2,131 Canadians.

Lighthouse Labs will receive just over C$21.2 million for its ICT Boost project, which will prepare 1,700 individuals with digital and soft skills training to enter the ICT sector and retain their jobs in the evolving field.

“The ICT sector is rapidly evolving. It is essential that we ensure that Canadian workers are well-equipped to seize opportunities in this growing field. Through the Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program, we’re proud to investing in organizations like Lighthouse Labs and techNL, who are helping workers across Canada get the training and skills they need to meet the demand,” said Qualtrough.

The projects will have flexible learning environments, and offer mental health workshops as well as diversity and inclusion training for employers, job fairs, and onboarding and retention support.

Today’s investment also seeks to bolster a stronger ICT sector, which accounted for 15.3 per cent of the national GDP growth between 2016 and 2021.

The Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program, announced in 2021, helps address current and emerging workforce needs by delivering industry-driven activities, including training and reskilling workers, helping employers attract and retain talent, and promoting DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion) in the workforce.