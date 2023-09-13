Coffee Briefing Sept. 12 – MotorTrend and BlackBerry call for SDV Innovator Award nominations; Canadian company secures contract for drone delivery platform; Wondershare unveils PDFelement 10; and more

Coffee Briefings are timely deliveries of the latest ITWC headlines, interviews, and podcasts. Today’s Coffee Briefing is delivered by IT World Canada’s editorial team!

Missed last week’s Coffee Briefing? We’ve got you covered.

MotorTrend and BlackBerry call for SDV Innovator Award nominations

MotorTrend Group, in collaboration with BlackBerry Limited, has announced the launch of the second annual SDV (Software-Defined Vehicle) Innovator Awards. This initiative aims to recognize individuals and teams driving innovation in the automotive industry by embracing software-driven solutions.

The SDV Innovator Awards are divided into three categories: pioneer, leader and expert, each acknowledging distinct contributions to the SDV space:

The pioneer award recognizes research, development and application breakthroughs for automotive software.

The leader award honours senior management individuals who are adopting and applying innovative software solutions with their teams.

The expert award celebrates individuals within various SDV disciplines, like “driver assistance programs, digital cockpit, over-the-air updates, autonomous technology and more.”

Nominations for these awards are now open to automakers and automotive suppliers. The selection process will be overseen by MotorTrend’s editorial team, with finalists expected to be revealed in November 2023.

The awards ceremony will be a highlight of a private gala event scheduled to coincide with the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on Jan, 9. This event will provide a platform for the industry to honour those who are propelling the transformation of vehicles from hardware-centric to software-driven systems.

“The automotive industry’s ongoing transformation demands recognition of those who are shaping its future through software-driven innovation,” said Ed Loh, MotorTrend Group’s head of editorial. “We invite automakers and automotive suppliers to submit their outstanding pioneers, leaders, and experts who are propelling this technological revolution.”

Further details and nomination guidelines can be found on MotorTrend’s website.

Canadian company secures $200,000 contract for Canary drone delivery platform

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (DDC) has secured a contract from the Department of National Defence (DND) and the Canadian Armed Forces’ (CAF) Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) program to evaluate its Canary drone delivery platform. The contract is initially valued at CA$200,000 for a six-month duration, and may lead to a follow-up contract worth up to $1 million if successful. Under the agreement, the Canary drone will undergo testing in a lab setting and a real-world operation.

The Canary drone has been chosen to potentially support the delivery of crucial supplies during mission-critical operations for the DND/CAF. DDC aims to enhance logistics, efficiency, speed, and safety by integrating drone delivery solutions, reducing reliance on traditional transportation methods.

“We are proud to have been selected by the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces for the IDEaS program,” said Steve Magirias, chief executive officer (CEO) of Drone Delivery Canada. “This selection is a testament to our innovative technology and its potential to have a positive impact on the defence sector. We are confident that the Canary drone can play a vital role in advancing the DND/CAF’s mission-critical operations, providing them with enhanced logistical capabilities and a competitive advantage.”

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a drone technology company focused on logistics software platform development for government and corporate organizations globally.

Wondershare unveils PDFelement 10

Wondershare has unveiled PDFelement 10, a PDF solution integrated with AI capabilities. The latest version boasts AI PDF summarization, proofreading, translation, and bookmark generation features. Additionally, it includes enhanced eSign capabilities, allowing users to employ certificate-based legal signatures, facilitate bulk signing, and manage signatures across devices.

Wondershare’s PDFelement is compatible with Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS platforms, with pricing starting at US$79.99 per year.

Canadian government allocates nearly $60 million for high-speed internet access in rural B.C communities

The governments of Canada and British Columbia are allocating over $58 million to provide high-speed internet access to more than 5,400 households in 59 rural and remote communities in the Columbia Basin area of British Columbia. This funding is part of a broader agreement between the two governments made in March 2022, aiming to invest up to $830 million to connect households in all remaining rural, remote, and Indigenous communities in the province to high-speed internet by 2027.

The initiative is intended to address the digital divide and ensure that all Canadians, regardless of their location, have reliable and affordable access to high-speed internet. The announcement is in line with Canada’s goal of providing internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download and 10 Mbps upload to 98 per cent of its citizens by 2026, with full nationwide access by 2030.

The project is seen as essential in promoting economic development, improving access to services, and enabling education and employment opportunities for residents in remote areas. Currently, 93.5 per cent of Canadian households have high-speed internet access, compared to 79 per cent in 2014.

Gudie Hutchings, minister of rural economic development and minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, said, “”Our commitment to connect every Indigenous, rural and remote B.C. community by 2027 ensures that the benefits of high-speed internet are shared by everyone in the province. This investment makes it possible for people to stay in their own homes and have access to the services, resources, employment and education opportunities they depend on.”

Opensignal analysis notes that an iPhone upgrade will result in improved mobile network speeds

Opensignal‘s latest analysis suggests that iPhone users should consider upgrading their older devices to get a better mobile network experience. The analysis indicates that even current 5G iPhone users can expect significant improvements in their mobile network speeds by switching to newer models. For instance, in the U.S., the 2022 iPhone 14 range offers 47 per cent faster average 5G download speeds compared to the 2020 iPhone 12. Similar speed boosts are observed in France (48 per cent), the UK (29 per cent), Germany (26 per cent), and Taiwan (21 per cent).

Users with older iPhone models, who are potential candidates for an iPhone 15 upgrade, are likely to see the most substantial speed improvements. Newer iPhone models deliver average 4G speeds up to 83 per cent faster than the iPhone 11 range, and they also support 5G, which older iPhones do not.

Opensignal suggests that mobile operators should emphasize these network experience enhancements when encouraging users to upgrade, rather than solely focusing on camera and design improvements. Additionally, Opensignal’s analysis found that the iPhone 14 Plus is more popular than the iPhone Mini in 80 per cent of global markets, supporting Apple‘s decision to alter its portfolio strategy. Market preferences for Pro and large screen iPhones vary globally, with large displays being most popular in Saudi Arabia and less so in Japan.

More to explore

Apple users warned to update their devices after University of Toronto researchers expose spyware

Last week, University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab discovered a vulnerability in iPhone devices being “actively exploited” to deliver NSO Group’s Pegasus mercenary spyware, without any interaction from the victim.

AI will influence more jobs than it replaces: Forrester

The impact of artificial intelligence and automation is currently clouded by general panic, heart-wrenching anecdotes and exaggerated forecasts, Forrester underscores in a new report.

Dell and CTO Roese dive into AI, edge, security at MTCC event

Dell unleashed its executive heavyweights yesterday at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC), with the appearance of Michael Dell, founder, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of Dell Technologies and John Roese, the company’s chief technology officer (CTO) at a day-long partner and customer event.

Musk stirs controversy with move by X to collect biometrics

Elon Musk has risked losing subscribers with his overhaul of Twitter, right down to renaming the service ‘X.’

Hybrid workers in Canada facing productivity loss, CDW Canada survey reveals

A recent survey conducted by CDW Canada sheds light on the challenges that hybrid workers are grappling with in the realm of the digital workspace, highlighting the impact of IT issues on their productivity.

Need for ‘digitally savvy’ corporate boards more critical than ever

No group has more influence on how an organization ultimately will operate and prosper than its board of directors.

Bill C-18 could see Google, Meta pay 4 per cent of their Canadian search revenue to the news sector

For the first time, the government has outlined draft regulations intended to establish specific criteria for the implementation of Bill C-18, which til now has been marred with uncertainties.

Listen to the latest episode of Hashtag Trending

Hashtag Trending Sep.12-IBM demands return to office; Cloud prices continue to rise; What does ChatGPT see when it looks in a mirror?

Listen to the latest episode of Cybersecurity Today

Cyber Security Today, Sept 11, 2023 – Warnings from Cisco, a huge DDoS attack and more MOVEit and ransomware victims

Listen to the latest episode of Hashtag Tendances

If you live in Québec, or prefer to consume the latest technology news in French, our sister publication Direction Informatique has you covered. Follow them on Twitter as well.