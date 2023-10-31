Coffee Briefing Oct. 31 – NPower receives investment to empower underserved youth; Dell partners with Meta; Bell outlines five key security outcomes in new report; and more

Coffee Briefings are timely deliveries of the latest ITWC headlines, interviews, and podcasts. Today’s Coffee Briefing is delivered by IT World Canada’s editorial team!

NPower receives investment from DIGITAL, CIBC and Microsoft to empower 6000 job-seekers

Toronto-based non profit organization NPower has announced that it received a co-investment of C$2 million from DIGITAL, CIBC Foundation and Microsoft to launch 6,000 job seekers into tech-related careers via the Canadian Tech Talent Accelerator (CTTA) program.

The program, launched in 2021, has since enrolled 3,000 underserved job seekers in NPower Canada’s workforce development program, which provided them access to essential digital skills, certifications, and job placement support.

Eighty percent of program graduates were able to secure employment within six months, NPower revealed.

“Our transformative relationship with DIGITAL, Microsoft, and the CIBC Foundation has already changed the lives of thousands of deserving job-seekers, launching them into sustainable tech and tech-enabled careers through our free workforce development program,” Julia Blackburn, chief executive officer of NPower said. “This new commitment will enable us to continue to further scale our efforts and provide opportunities for those who need it the most.”

The company also noted that it plans to leverage Microsoft’s curriculum to introduce a skilling program in cybersecurity.

This investment, NPower said, will further enable it to close educational and employment disparities between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples.

Dell to make it simpler for customers to deploy Meta’s Llama on premises

Dell has announced it is partnering with Meta to make it easy for Dell customers to deploy Meta’s Llama 2 models on premises with Dell’s generative AI portfolio of IT infrastructure and client devices.

Through this partnership, Dell seeks to simplify the on-premises AI environment by bringing together its own infrastructure portfolio and Llama 2 family of AI models. The company says it intends to become the preferred on-premises infrastructure provider for customers deploying LLama 2 with their own IT.

“We are at the beginning of a new era with GenAI transforming how industries operate, innovate and compete,” said Jeff Boudreau, chief AI officer, Dell. “With the Dell and Meta technology collaboration, we’re making open-source GenAI more accessible to all customers, through detailed implementation guidance paired with the optimal software and hardware infrastructure for deployments of all sizes. Now, customers can more easily deploy secure GenAI models on-premises for powerful new approaches and insights.”

Customers can accelerate their generative AI efforts on-premises in a traditional data center, at edge locations or public clouds.

50 per cent of enterprise applications to reside outside of centralized public cloud locations through 2027: Gartner

According to Gartner, 50 per cent of critical enterprise applications will reside outside of centralized public cloud locations through 2027, as interest in migrating workloads grows and enterprises struggle to identify the right partners and solutions.

“Enterprises are beginning to seek placement for workloads that have not migrated to the public cloud,” said Dennis Smith, distinguished VP analyst at Gartner. “This represents approximately 70 per cent of all workloads, but the growing number of vendors, technologies and overlapping markets makes it difficult to identify the optimal infrastructure choice for an organization’s unique circumstances and needs.”

Gartner recommends the following three placement strategies:

Enterprises that expand their on-premises environments to be cloud-inspired must ensure deployments address public cloud requirements. Enterprises can look into more hybrid capabilities as the ongoing need to support workloads located outside public cloud regions means that mixed cloud and non-cloud infrastructure will be needed in the foreseeable future. Infrastructure and operations (I&O) leaders need to determine their preference for a vendor with either an inside-out (traditional data center vendors that have added cloud services) approach or outside-in (cloud providers that are providing on-premises services.).

The report says that leaders also need to decide whether they want to follow a cloud-only or cloud-first approach, or adopt cloud more moderately.

Five key priorities of security leaders: Bell report

In a survey of 402 Canadian organizations across private and public sectors, Bell asked C-level executives who are looking to secure their organizations about the most important outcomes they seek. The top five are:

Meeting/exceeding compliance objectives Maintaining a high level of confidence in security posture to business stakeholders Achieving the best possible rates for cyber insurance Having highly satisfied security staff (and lower turnover rates of security personnel) Avoiding cybersecurity breaches in the past 12 months

Many organizations report a high level of achievement across the security outcomes, but only 1.6 per cent of Canadian businesses report high achievement on all top five indicators.

Dollar investment and time are needed to achieve these outcomes, but, more importantly, they need optimized resource allocation, the report revealed.

Organizations that have a well-defined and collaborative security governance process also tend to do better. That is in part because executing well on technical guardrails relies on agreed-upon risks, boundary lines and responsibilities from across the organization.

Leaders are also encouraged to be open to change and calculated risk, as this could mean the early adoption of new technologies, improved employee morale, and other factors that reduce the risks of a breach.

Pasqua First Nation unveils mobile app to empower its citizens

The leadership of Pasqua First Nation has introduced a new mobile app for their citizens to provide instant access to news releases, events, jobs, forms, and emergency push notifications.

“It’s our duty as leadership to direct the Nation in a way that ensures our members have access to current information,” explained chief Matthew T. Peigan. “New technology provides us with an opportunity to stay connected to our citizens at all times.”

Users can also use the app to contact Nation administration, fill out forms and save favourite posts for quick reference.

“When our users fill out forms in the app, their private information isn’t stored on a third-party server; it’s sent directly via encrypted email to the appropriate staff member so we can rest easy knowing our data sovereignty is intact,” said nation navigator Treena Lealalii.

Communikit, a mobile app platform designed for First Nations and Indigenous communities, built the app.

It is available for download now on the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

