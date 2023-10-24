Coffee briefing Oct. 24 – Dentsu releases its 2024 media trends report; Younger consumers lead privacy charge; IBM and AWS collaborate to enhance genAI solutions; and more

Coffee Briefings are timely deliveries of the latest ITWC headlines, interviews, and podcasts. Today’s Coffee Briefing is delivered by IT World Canada’s editorial team!

Digital advertising landscape sees major shifts in 2024

Global marketing and advertising agency Dentsu has released its annual Media Trends Report. Now in its 14th year, this report highlights key trends that Dentsu expects will shape tech in 2024. Some of those trends include:

Personalization and AI integration: AI-driven algorithms are personalizing ad placements, campaigns and immersive and interactive experiences. Companies are blending retail and entertainment through augmented reality (AR).

AI-driven algorithms are personalizing ad placements, campaigns and immersive and interactive experiences. Companies are blending retail and entertainment through augmented reality (AR). Brand safety and AI moderation: AI tools are working against threats to brand security and unreliable news websites. AI content moderation is also working to detect hate speech and make an all-around safer online environment, but the study emphasizes the need for human-AI collaboration.

AI tools are working against threats to brand security and unreliable news websites. AI content moderation is also working to detect hate speech and make an all-around safer online environment, but the study emphasizes the need for human-AI collaboration. Environmental sustainability: As customers demand more honesty and initiative in the realm of sustainability, advertisers are adopting methods to lessen their carbon footprints.

As customers demand more honesty and initiative in the realm of sustainability, advertisers are adopting methods to lessen their carbon footprints. Challenges and solutions: Challenges like ad saturation and ethical considerations persist. The study states that brands must balance their need for attention with audience respect, meaning brands must do some careful media planning and creativity. Security and ethics are also important, and companies must work to secure the data they hold, and maintain safer content moderation methods, especially as AI continues to work its way into all facets of life.

Younger consumers lead privacy charge

Cisco’s 2023 Consumer Privacy Survey highlighted younger consumers’ proactive privacy measures.

It noted that, among respondents aged 18-24, 42 per cent have exercised their Data Subject Access Rights, enabling them to find out what personal data companies have about them, while only six per cent of those 75 and older have done so. Privacy concerns around Artificial Intelligence (AI) usage are widespread, with 60 per cent expressing distrust in organizations utilizing AI.

Despite recognizing AI’s potential benefits, 62 per cent worry about their data’s AI applications. To rebuild trust, the report suggested, organizations can implement measures like bias audits and transparency.

Generative AI, though new, raises privacy issues; 12 per cent of respondents identify as regular users, with only half refraining from entering personal information. Young consumers are data privacy advocates, with 42 per cent of those aged 18-34 classified as “Privacy Actives.”

Data deletion/change requests rose to 19 per cent overall, up from 14 per cent last year. Again, consumers aged 18-34 were more active – 32 per cent of them made deletion or change requests, compared to only four per cent of older consumers.



Despite their concerns, only 46 per cent of respondents are aware of their country’s privacy laws. The survey also notes that 50 per cent believe governments should lead data protection efforts. Support for data localization wavered, dropping to 44 per cent, after considering associated costs.

IBM and AWS collaborate for enhances generative AI solutions

IBM has announced an expanded partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to assist mutual clients with enhanced generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The company aims to train 10,000 consultants in generative AI on AWS by the end of 2024, facilitating the integration of AI into business and IT operations. Specific solutions include Contact Center Modernization with Amazon Connect, Platform Services on AWS and Supply Chain Ensemble on AWS, incorporating generative AI to, the company said, streamline interactions, improve cloud value chain management and optimize supply chain processes.

IBM Consulting will integrate AWS generative AI services into its IBM Consulting Cloud Accelerator, which, it said, will aid in cloud transformation through reverse engineering, code generation and code conversion. It emphasized the responsible scaling of generative AI applications to drive business value while minimizing risks, while making AI accessible and practical for enterprises.

University of Ottawa and IBM Canada launch cybersecurity training hub

The University of Ottawa (uOttawa) and IBM Canada have unveiled the uOttawa-IBM Cyber Range, IBM’s first Cyber Range partnership on a Canadian university campus. The Cyber Range offers cybersecurity response training through realistic cyberattack simulations, aiding businesses and government organizations in preparing for real-world cyber threats. With Canadian companies facing significant data breach costs, this training initiative aims at reducing breach-related expenses. Academic courses will integrate The Cyber Range, and offer microprograms and micro-credentials for professionals, including industry certifications such as NSE, IBM, and CompTIA.

The facility, located within the uOttawa Cyber Hub at the University’s STEM Complex, serves as a hub for interdisciplinary research, bringing together experts from engineering, law, social sciences, and business. Participants can engage in scalable and customizable cyber response training exercises, stress testing response plans and uncovering potential gaps. The Cyber Range offers challenges such as the Cyber War Game, Business Response Challenge, and Inside the Mind of a Hacker, providing hands-on experiences to enhance cybersecurity preparedness.

This partnership, initiated in 2021, aims to create a strong cyber landscape in Canada. IBM contributed over $21 million in-kind over five years, while the University of Ottawa invested nearly $7 million in the project. The uOttawa-IBM Cyber Range joins IBM’s two other Cyber Ranges in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Bangalore, India.

DXC technology study reveals technical debt hindering business growth

A study conducted by DXC Technology highlights the detrimental impact of technical debt on the innovation and growth of global businesses. Technical debt arises when expedient solutions take priority over sustainable ones, leading to increased costs, lower productivity, security risks, and organizational disruption. The survey of 750 C-suite information and technology executives revealed that 46 per cent of respondents felt technical debt was inhibiting their ability to innovate and grow. Despite widespread recognition of the risks, 75 per cent of executives believed IT leadership should bear sole responsibility for resolving the issue.

DXC proposed a four-step plan to address current technical debt and prevent future accumulation. The plan involves reframing organizational debt as modernization, expanding discussions beyond IT to encompass the entire executive team, identifying and clearing barriers to modernization, and organizing for collaborative execution. According to DXC, organizations that effectively reduce technical debt could experience cost savings of 39 per cent and retire 37 per cent of redundant applications.

Dave Reid, research director of DXC Leading Edge, emphasized the need to tackle technical debt proactively, citing it as a top challenge inhibiting transformation and customer service for businesses worldwide. The company also introduced The Tech Debt Audit, enabling business leaders to assess their organization’s level of tech debt and identify barriers to addressing it effectively.

