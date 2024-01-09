Coffee Briefing Jan. 9 – NuEnergy and Communitech team up; New CEO at telMAX; Toronto company launches accessible AI-powered translation solution; and more

Coffee Briefings are timely deliveries of the latest ITWC headlines, interviews, and podcasts. Today’s Coffee Briefing is delivered by IT World Canada’s editorial team!

Missed the last Coffee Briefing? We’ve got you covered.

NuEnergy to design Communitech’s generative AI policy

Ottawa-based AI governance firm, NuEnergy.ai has announced that it will partner with tech hub Communitech to design its generative AI policy.

The policy, delivered through a collaborative workshop and supported by NuEnergy’s Machine Trust Platform (MTP), will serve as an AI governance model for tech companies within the Communitech portfolio.

NuEnergy will also provide a subject matter expert-led education program, designed for executives and management with oversight of AI governance policy and guidelines.

Additionally, with this partnership, Communitech will offer five member companies pilot access as part of the Good AI initiative, which is focused on helping founders operationalize ethical and responsible AI principles within their own product development lifecycles

“There is a tremendous opportunity for AI, but we need guardrails up front.” Niraj Bhargava, chief executive of NuEnergy.ai, explained. “Organizations like Communitech provide leadership in developing and adopting AI in technology, and recognize that an early policy can help dissipate any fears and maximize the value of generative AI.”

Hyundai, Kia partner with Samsung Electronics to connect residential and mobility spaces

Hyundai Motor and Kia have announced that they will link Samsung’s ‘SmartThings’ IoT (Internet of Things) platform to their connected car services in a bid to connect living and mobility spaces.

Under this partnership, Hyundai and Kia customers will be able to remotely control digital appliances via touch and voice commands through their cars’ in-car infotainment systems. Conversely, they will be able to check vehicle status, control functions, and manage charging before and after driving via AI speakers, TVs and smartphone apps.

“Customers are expected to use [the integration] in various ways in their daily lives, enjoying uninterrupted connectivity experiences,” said Hyundai in a release.

Toronto company launches accessible AI language translation solution

Customer communications solutions provider Crawford Technologies has announced the general availability of Instant Language Assistant (ILA), an AI-driven, dual-screen device that seeks to break down communication barriers by allowing users to communicate via text, speech, American Sign Language (ASL), and/or braille, all in any language desired.

“As international travel and immigration have grown so widespread, organizations need fast, easy-to-use, accurate language translations to communicate with their customers effectively. Any organization, including healthcare, airlines, hospitality, insurance, education and government entities, that interacts with a diverse customer base, benefits greatly from being able to communicate in any language in real time,” said Ernie Crawford, president and chief executive officer of Crawford Technologies. “ILA is built with accessibility in mind, providing instantaneous communication that eliminates the frustration and risk associated with miscommunication. It encourages positive interactions with anyone, no matter what method is used to communicate.”

The tool includes speech and captions in 120 languages, the ability to preload commonly used phrases, questions and protocols, and on-demand access to a live human interpreter, plus customizable settings that tailor to companies’ security and privacy needs. Conversations are encrypted and immediately deleted, the company said.

ILA is part of Crawford’s AccessibilityNow platform that provides software solutions for document accessibility and inclusion needs of organizations and governments of all levels.

New CEO appointed at telMAX

Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ontario-based internet service provider telMax has announced the appointment of Michael Strople as the company’s new chief executive officer, beginning last week.

Strople has been a member of the telMAX board of directors since July 2022 and has previously served as president of Allstream and managing director of Zayo Canada, spanning two decades of leadership.

“As telMAX continues its substantial growth and expansion, it is a privilege to lead the company into 2024 and beyond, bringing limitless possibilities and lightning connections to the communities that we serve today and in the future. I am confident that telMAX’s dedication to innovation, community engagement and unparalleled customer service sets us apart as a provider unlike any other in Canada,” said Strople.

Stuart Roberts, who has guided the company since May 2022, will transition to the role of president and chief operating officer.

CGI to transform the digital infrastructure of U.K.-based air traffic controller

CGI has been selected by NATS, the U.K.’s leading provider of air traffic control services, to help transform and modernize the company’s digital infrastructure as part of a seven year agreement.

NATS provides air traffic services at 14 U.K. airports and manages all U.K. airspace from two air traffic control centres.

CGI will be responsible for delivering data centre and hosting services, transitioning NATS to a hybrid cloud model, and providing NATS with consulting services to manage its IT portfolio.

“NATS is currently implementing a transformational technology programme to deliver the next generation solutions that will continue to keep the skies safe into the future and support our customers worldwide, and we will be relying on CGI’s expertise and proven capability to build and support the digital infrastructure,” said Tim Bullock, supply chain and facilities management director at NATS. “CGI will be joining an ecosystem of partners, and I look forward to many years of collaborative success.”

More to explore

NIST issues cybersecurity guide for AI developers

No foolproof method exists so far for protecting artificial intelligence systems from misdirection, warns an American standards body, and AI developers and users should be wary of any who claim otherwise.

Hacked U.S. healthcare provider’s data archive involved over 900,000 people

Securing archived sensitive data from a data breach is just as important as protecting transactional information, experts say.

In surprise move, Intel, DigitalBridge launch enterprise GenAI firm

Intel and global investment firm DigitalBridge Group yesterday announced the formation of Articul8 AI, an independent company offering enterprise customers what was described as a “full-stack, vertically-optimized and secure generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) software platform designed to keep customer data, training, and inference within the enterprise security perimeter.”

Hybrid arrangements tripled since 2022, trend far from over, says Capterra

Nearly 70 per cent of Canadian hybrid workers go to the office two to three times a week, a new Capterra report that surveyed 1,021 part- and full-time employees working at least some days from the office has found.

Ontario healthcare providers now face possible fines for ‘severe’ data privacy violations

Healthcare providers covered by Ontario’s privacy law have an extra incentive to follow provincial data protection regulations: They now face administrative fines for serious violations of the provincial law.

Channel Bytes January 5, 2024 – IBM to acquire tech from Software AG; Intel taps HPE exec to lead datacentre and AI group; SonicWall acquires Banyan Security; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Listen to the latest episode of Hashtag Trending

Hashtag Trending Jan.9- Apple quietly integrating AI; Microsoft to train 100,000 Indian developers in AI; New ransomware attack strategies sink to new lows

Listen to the latest episode of Cybersecurity Today

Cyber Security Today, Jan. 8, 2024 – How a Spanish cellular carrier’s network was knocked offline, and more

Listen to the latest episode of Hashtag Tendances

If you live in Québec, or prefer to consume the latest technology news in French, our sister publication Direction Informatique has you covered. Follow them on Twitter as well.