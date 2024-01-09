SUBSCRIBE
76
0
SecuritySoftware

Many IT departments still don’t know how many APIs they have: Report

Howard Solomon
Graphic illustrating a cyber attack

IT departments still don’t have an accurate count of the number of application programming interfaces (APIs) their app developers are putting into production, says a new report.

That’s one of several conclusions researchers at Cloudflare came to in a report on API security and management released today.

APIs, which allow applications to communicate with each other, outpace other internet traffic, the report found. They comprised more than half (57 per cent) of the dynamic internet traffic processed by Cloudflare last year.

However, many organizations don’t know how many APIs they are supposed to oversee. Cloudflare found some organizations have 30 per cent more API endpoints than they think they have.

“You can’t protect what you don’t know exists,” John Cosgrove, product manager for Cloudflare’s API gateway, commented in an interview about the report.

Not only that, the report says, IT may unintentionally block legitimate traffic because they don’t know how many APIs to protect.

So called ‘zombie’ or ‘shadow’ APIs may have been undocumented by developers who created them, but who have left the organization, Cosgrove said, or they may be hanging around from abandoned projects.

If exploited, these APIs can lead to data exposure, unpatched vulnerabilities, data compliance violations, lateral movement and other problems.

The 2019 data breach of a medical diagnostics company exposed the data of nearly 12 million patients when an unauthorized user gained access to an API that was sending information to billing vendors, the report notes.

“API threats are out there,” Cosgrove said. “They can be as old as SQL injection or as new as a broken authentication attack. You need to have a tool that compiles an API inventory and then you need protection from all these attacks.”

Some CISOs may be worried about advanced attacks, he said, but “if your web application firewall isn’t even protecting your APIs, the ‘old’ threats will still come and get you.” One problem, he said, is that a lot of APIs weren’t written to withstand large volumetric distributed denial of service attacks.

The report is based on traffic data collected by Cloudflare’s global network between Oct. 1, 2022 and Aug. 31, 2023.

Another possible problem the report discovered is the misinterpretation of API errors. For example, the most frequent HTTP status code error IT departments see is 429, which means the API server has automatically throttled traffic because of a certain action, such as an IP address exceeding a set number of requests per minute per endpoint. However, the report says, a wrongly-set request rate limit may be triggering that error.

As consumers and end users continue to expect faster, more dynamic web and mobile experiences, the report warns, development and API teams will come under more pressure to deploy and maintain many more APIs.

“These well-meaning app developers will continue to deploy APIs fast — sometimes without consulting other IT and security stakeholders,” the report says. This lack of a cohesive approach will force enterprises into difficult corners as they face several challenges, including an increase in business logic-based fraud attacks.

CISOs at the very least have to pay attention to API discovery, Cosgrove said. Those with more mature security programs should look at their rate-limiting strategies. Those who have no API security posture should at least have the bare basics, he added, including DDoS protection.

The report can be downloaded here. Registration is required.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
Currently a freelance writer, I'm the former editor of ITWorldCanada.com and Computing Canada. An IT journalist since 1997, I've written for several of ITWC's sister publications including ITBusiness.ca and Computer Dealer News. Before that I was a staff reporter at the Calgary Herald and the Brampton (Ont.) Daily Times. I can be reached at hsolomon [@] soloreporter.com
Previous article
Coffee Briefing Jan. 9 – NuEnergy and Communitech team up; New CEO at telMAX; Toronto company launches accessible AI-powered translation solution; and more
Next article
CES 2024: Intel drops full 14th Gen mobile and desktop processor lineup

Featured Articles

Leveraging ERP and AI to Anticipate and Respond to Consumer Behaviour

As companies aim to stay ahead of the curve with new...
Read more

Three reasons NOT to invest in Cybersecurity

By: Martin Hoz Are you an executive within a medium or large...
Read more

Related Tech News

Tech Jobs

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Tech Companies Hiring Right Now

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2024

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.