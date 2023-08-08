Coffee Briefing Aug. 8 – CRTC announces MVNO agreements officially in place; Google rolls out privacy features; AWS commits $100,000 to support local initiatives in Calgary; and more

Coffee Briefings are timely deliveries of the latest ITWC headlines, interviews, and podcasts. Today’s Coffee Briefing is delivered by IT World Canada’s editorial team!

CRTC celebrates competition milestone as MVNO access agreements officially in place

The Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has announced that agreements are now in place for regional companies to access the networks of Canada’s large telcos, through the MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) policy introduced in 2021.

Regional companies can now act as MVNOs and offer plans to Canadians in regions that incumbent carriers (Bell, Rogers, Telus and SaskTel) do not serve.

“The CRTC’s policy for cellphone services is designed to promote more choice, while ensuring that cellphone providers invest in their networks,” said CRTC chairperson Vicky Eatrides in a statement. “Regional companies who choose to act as MVNOs must build out their own networks within seven years.”

This comes after the CRTC gave the Incumbents 90 days from May 9 to negotiate agreements with regional companies. Those that could not come to an agreement on final rates would go to a final offer arbitration (FOA) process, allowing the CRTC to set the rate. Québecor, for instance, requested FOAs with Rogers and Bell, CRTC reports show.

The Commission said companies can continue to negotiate rates, and that it is ready to help companies reach agreements.

VVDN launches Private 5G Enterprise solution

Product engineering and manufacturing company VVDN has launched an end-to-end 5G enterprise solution for system integrators (SIs), telcos and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The solution consists of VVDN’s 5G radio units, designed for multiple countries and markets and including both Low Power (4T4R 1W) and Mid Power (4T4R 20W) suitable for private 5G deployments. The radio units also support global requirements in Band 48 CBRS, Band n78/n77 (3400 to 4100 MHz), and bandwidth up to 100Mhz, TDD duplex mode 4T4R and 2T2R for indoor and outdoor applications. The radio units are pre-integrated with the enterprise grade VVDN CU/DU stack and 5G core, and enabled by open standards-based architectures (ORAN). The solution is FFC/CE certified.

The company says that it can be adopted in facilities as complex as warehouses, manufacturing, campuses, stadiums, airports, seaports, and oil and gas, as it has been thoroughly tested for various factors such as on time network launch, network performance, downtime prevention, and maintaining SLAs.

Governments of Canada and the Northwest Territories invest $19.7 million in nation’s most northerly fibre-based infrastructure

The governments of Canada and the Northwest Territories have announced an investment of C$19.7 million for the construction of a 137-kilometre fibre optic line from Inuvik to Tuktoyaktuk, bringing high-speed fibre optic communications to Tuktoyaktuk.

This line will support existing internet service in Tuktoyaktuk, which is currently provided through a microwave radio system.

As part of this project, the government of the Northwest Territories will also be collaborating with the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation as a key land owner in the region.

The Government of Canada’s funding comes from the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.This stream supports projects that seek to improve internet connectivity for rural and northern communities.

Including today’s announcement, 28 infrastructure projects or project bundles under this stream have been announced in the Northwest Territories, with a total federal contribution of more than C$82.9 million and a total territorial contribution of more than C$10.6 million.

“Reliable access to high-speed internet is vital to economic development and well-being, particularly in northern and remote communities,” said Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, Sean Fraser. “Today’s announcement marks another milestone for the North as residents and businesses will soon be able to connect faster to essential online services and benefit from additional opportunities made available through high-speed internet.”

AWS commits $100,000 to support local initiatives in Calgary

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced that it is committing C$100,000 to support grassroots, locally-led initiatives in Calgary through the AWS InCommunities Calgary Fund.

The company says that the goal of this fund is to “inspire impactful projects that will have a positive impact across communities in Calgary”, where it currently has infrastructure presence.

“With our AWS Canada West Region coming to Calgary late 2023/early 2024, it’s vital that we are part of the solution to improve the livelihoods of our local communities,” said Réjean Bourgault, country leader and managing director, Canada public sector, AWS.

Applicants can either choose to take part in existing projects or submit a new idea. Calgarians whose ideas are selected can receive from C$500 to C$10,000 to launch and scale their idea. The initiatives must focus on these key areas – STEM/STEAM education (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics), environmental stewardship and sustainability, inclusion, diversity and equity – with an emphasis on Truth and Reconciliation, homelessness and food insecurity, along with health and well-being in Calgary and surrounding areas.

Candidates can receive additional impact funding, once they report on the social impact of their active project.

Google announces new privacy tools and updated policies

Last week, Google announced new features in Google Search designed to help users stay in control of their privacy, personal information, and online safety.

These include:

A new dashboard for Results about you , launched last year to help users request the removal of search results that contain their personal phone number, home address or email. The new dashboard, which will be rolled out in the U.S. the coming days, lets users know if web results with their contact info are showing up on Search, and allows them to request the removal of those results. It also notifies when new results from the web containing one’s contact info pops up. SafeSearch blurring setting, announced earlier this year, will be rolling out globally this month. With this update, explicit imagery — such as adult or graphic violent content — will now be blurred by default when it appears in Search results. The settings can be adjusted or turned off at any time, unless a guardian or school network administrator has locked the setting. Updated policies on personal explicit images – People can now remove from Search any of their personal, explicit images that they no longer wish to be visible in Search, through forms that Google updated and simplified. For example, users can request removal of explicit content that they created and uploaded to a website if it’s being published somewhere else without approval. The policy, however, does not apply to content that users are currently commercializing.

