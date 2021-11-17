Wednesday, November 17, 2021
SUBSCRIBE
41
0
Mobility

Cloudli launches communication app for business texting and calling

Samira Balsara
Source Cloudli

Cloudli Communications, a Toronto-based provider of voice, data and messaging solutions, has launched Cloudli TalkNText, a mobile-first service that equips small businesses with unified voice and business texting capabilities.

According to a U.S. consumer survey conducted by the company earlier this year, 93 per cent of consumers who support small and medium businesses (SMBs) want to be able to call and text the business. The survey also revealed that 84 per cent of respondents are likely to respond to a text from a business, compared only to 34 per cent who said they would answer calls from unknown numbers. This data indicates that there is a market for business texting for small businesses. 

Cloudli TalkNText, a single-subscription app, combines business phone with business texting, and eliminates the need for businesses to maintain two separate plans. 

TalkNText supports standard SMS messaging but also enables businesses to text-enable their existing landline, allowing them to send and receive texts from their main business number. 

The app lets SMBs share numbers across teams, so anyone can answer client calls and texts immediately. Additional features included with every TalkNText plan include text message auto-replies, business hour settings, automated attendant, and voicemail transcription

Cloudli TalkNText is available now to U.S. customers, with three pricing plans starting at US$9 per user per month.

It’s expected to be available to Canadians in the new year.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Samira Balsara
Previous articleCyber Security Today, Nov. 17, 2021 – Ransomware gangs now buying zero-day vulnerabilities, a warning about vulnerable memory chips and the Emotet gang is back
Next articleRyerson launches new, hands-on innovation course

Related Tech News

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com

Recommended for you
Mobility

AMD seeks to boost PC biz with power-saving chips

Ben Ames - 0