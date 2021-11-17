Cloudli launches communication app for business texting and calling

Cloudli Communications, a Toronto-based provider of voice, data and messaging solutions, has launched Cloudli TalkNText, a mobile-first service that equips small businesses with unified voice and business texting capabilities.



According to a U.S. consumer survey conducted by the company earlier this year, 93 per cent of consumers who support small and medium businesses (SMBs) want to be able to call and text the business. The survey also revealed that 84 per cent of respondents are likely to respond to a text from a business, compared only to 34 per cent who said they would answer calls from unknown numbers. This data indicates that there is a market for business texting for small businesses.

Cloudli TalkNText, a single-subscription app, combines business phone with business texting, and eliminates the need for businesses to maintain two separate plans.

TalkNText supports standard SMS messaging but also enables businesses to text-enable their existing landline, allowing them to send and receive texts from their main business number.

The app lets SMBs share numbers across teams, so anyone can answer client calls and texts immediately. Additional features included with every TalkNText plan include text message auto-replies, business hour settings, automated attendant, and voicemail transcription

Cloudli TalkNText is available now to U.S. customers, with three pricing plans starting at US$9 per user per month.

It’s expected to be available to Canadians in the new year.