Climate Neutral wins the top prize in WEtech Alliance’s ScaleUP Accelerator

Cleantech company Climate Neutral, which develops digital tools to accelerate climate action, has been awarded the C$20,000 top prize from WEtech Alliance’s ScaleUP Accelerator program.

The four-month program provides mentoring, cohort sessions, and access to provincial, national, and global networks of programs and mentors valued at over C$78,000 for each participant.

The theme of this year’s program centred around adapting to uncertainty and building flexibility into business planning. Participants learned from experts how to apply financial modelling and global economic outlooks to their individual business circumstances.

“This program continues to be a shining example of the diverse companies creating a new face for our local economy.” said Stephen MacKenzie, president and chief executive officer at Invest WindsorEssex. “This year is no exception. With participants in Automobility, Healthtech, Fintech, and Greentech, Windsor-Essex continues to be a region of makers and growers. What we make and how we grow is evolving, and companies like the ones in this year’s ScaleUP cohort are leading the charge.”

Last week, five companies pitched in front of a group of seasoned investors and experts within the industry. These scaleups are part of the sixth cohort to graduate from the award-winning ScaleUP Accelerator program, launched by WEtech Alliance and powered in 2022 by Libro Credit Union and Invest WindsorEssex.

The graduating class of ScaleUP Cohort 6 includes the following five companies:

Optimotive Technologies Inc.: Windsor-based startup Optimotive focused on the enablement of automation for customers operating in unpredictable conditions such as mining. They build robotic offerings that focus on automating tasks and working side by side with humans to make their life easier on a day-to-day basis. Their robots operate in construction, oil, gas, and mining settings.

Climate Neutral: Climate Neutral is creating digital tools to accelerate climate action. They are in the process of launching their flagship software – a greenhouse gas (GHG) Inventory Management System which automates the reporting, visualization and analysis of GHG and Energy for municipalities, cities, and regions. The platform aims to guide governments with the tool to track, report, and update vital data annually.

A20: The A20 Ecosystem lets accountants embrace remote and digital nomad work styles, and to control their income, and future goals. A20 helps accounting firms connect with their clients and reduce costs and issues related to employee turnover, while increasing control of client work, quality, and efficiency.

REEL Outline: REEL Outline is developing solutions that assist pharmacists with patients’ health journeys across various sectors of care. Using REEL provides opportunities for pharmacists to perform more efficient and effective clinical services such as: medication reviews, optimizing clinical workflows, streamlining documentation processes, integration with key resources, and diversifying income, along with promoting patient-centricity.

GaiaDigits: GaiaDigits, a software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on developing its hybrid office solution, Gaia Workspace. Gaia Workspace allows clients to migrate from traditional working mode to hybrid office mode, increasing the office utilization rate, improving team collaboration, and making a better balance between work and life.

Climate Neutral founder, Kyle Bassett, accepts his $20,000 prize for winning ScaleUP Cohort 6 along with the WEtech president and team.

Climate Neutral was announced as the winner after a pitching session that measured the cohort company’s growth from the start to the end of the program.

“This course has meant a lot to me. This win isn’t just a win for Climate Neutral, this is a win for the environment and all municipalities who need it,” said Kyle Bassett, founder of Climate Neutral.