Cataleya and Springboard partner to combine business intelligence and global infrastructure in a single solution

Ashee Pamma

UK-based provider of business intelligence solutions for telecommunications carriers Springboard has announced that it has partnered with Singapore-based provider of real-time communications software and CPaaS (Communicatons Platform as a Service) solutions, Cataleya to offer bundled business intelligence and switching infrastructure solutions on one platform.

Springboard has been serving Tier 1 telcos, regional carriers, and a whole range of service providers in the voice and messaging market for more than two decades. Cataleya offers its mainly enterprise and wholesale carrier customers a session border controller (SBC) solution, messaging, and A2P (Application to Person) management platform, as well as a hosted BSS (business support systems) solution.

Springboard has also adopted Cataleya’s SBC solution, Orchid Link, and integrated it into its platform. Service providers gain access to a global switching infrastructure that can be fully managed by Springboard, which migrated to Cataleya’s solution in the first half of 2022.

There are synergies between our capabilities, and service provider customers gain an end-to-end solution for connecting, optimising and increasing the productivity of their voice and messaging businesses,” said Andrew Whitelaw, founder and chief executive officer at Springboard.

Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at apamma@itwc.ca
