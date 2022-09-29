SUBSCRIBE
Government & Public SectorSecurity

Cybersecurity webinar open for all Canadian federal public servants

Howard Solomon

Canadian federal government employees are being encouraged to attend a bilingual cybersecurity webinar next month.

The session, which coincides with the annual October Cybersecurity Awareness Month, is called “Cyber Safety: Your Behaviour Counts.” It takes place on October 17th from 10:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Eastern time.

Delivered by the federal Canada School of Public Service, it features senior leaders and top cyber security experts who will share their insights on current and emerging threats and demonstrate best behavioral practices.

It will include a panel discussion with Po Tea-Duncan, executive director of cybersecurity at the federal Treasury Board Secretariat, and Alan McCafferty, director of the University of Ottawa’s cybersecurity program.

There will also be breakout learning sessions and interactive activities, where attendees will receive practical advice as well as learn strategies that they can use to recognize potential threats, vulnerabilities, and other risky cyber behaviour.

One breakout session is on protecting digital privacy, which will include explanations of digital identities, digital profiling, how individuals can be tracked on the internet, and advice on how individuals can minimize their online footprint. It will be led by Jonathan Joynt, a cybersecurity instructor at the federal Cyber Centre Learning Hub.

The other session will be on building a strong cyber incident management process. Led by Wissam Moussa and Cheyenne Arrowsmith of the Canadian Digital Service, it will show how building a strong incident management process plays a vital role in security, accountability, and recovery.

Registration is open to federal employees in any department or agency.

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

