Canadian telcos waive long distance connection fees to Ukraine

Canada’s major telecommunication providers have all waived long-distance fees for connections to Ukraine, to allow Canadians to stay in touch with friends and loved ones there after the Russian military invaded the country on Feb. 23.

Bell – Waiving all home phone and consumer mobility postpaid long-distance charges for calls from Canada to Ukraine until March 31.

Rogers – Waiving all long-distance and SMS charges to Ukraine and roaming fees for Rogers customers currently in Ukraine until the end of March.

Telus – Waiving all charges for long-distance calls and texts from Canada to Ukraine until March 12.

Freedom Mobile – Waiving long-distance and SMS fees for calls and texts from Canada to Ukraine until March 31.

Fido (Rogers flanker brand) – Waiving all long-distance and SMS charges to Ukraine and roaming fees for Rogers customers currently in Ukraine until the end of March.

Koodo (Telus flanker brand) – Waiving all charges for long-distance calls and texts from Canada to Ukraine until March 12.

SaskTel – Waiving all postpaid and prepaid long-distance landline, business calls, and text message charges from Canada to Ukraine and roaming fees to customers in Ukraine.

Videotron – Waiving long-distance call charges to Ukraine from Canada until March 31.

Xplornet – Waiving all home phone and mobility long-distance charges for calls from Canada to Ukraine until March 31.

According to the 2016 Canadian Census, there are 1.36 million Ukrainians living in Canada, making it the eleventh largest ethnic group in the country.