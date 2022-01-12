Wednesday, January 12, 2022
SUBSCRIBE
108
0
Artificial IntelligenceInfrastructurePublic Sector

Canadian government contracts AI mapping company to help plan rural area networks

Tom Li
Hand drawing an imaginary cadastral map of territory with buildings and roads
Source: Getty images

Toronto AI mapping company Ecopia has won an open-bidding contract with the Canadian government to provide 3D maps for network deployment planning.

Under the contract, Ecopia will help identify, on a building-by-building basis, which buildings across rural Canada likely need broadband internet access. It will create maps for all rural areas in Canada and the data will be used as future sources for broadband analysis and deployments.

This contract exclusively focuses on rural areas in Canada, but the company says urban areas are also on Ecopia’s roadmap.

The company uses a variety of geospatial datasets to create fine-grained 3D vector maps. Its AI-based system can produce HD vector maps with the accuracy of trained GIS professionals at scale.

These maps can distinguish between 14 standard landcover features such as roadways, pavement, parking lots, water, forests, railways and others to help city planners understand the network deployment situation.

Ecopia claims it produces millions of square kilometres of vector maps per month with “best-in-class accuracy.”

“More than half of rural communities across Canada still do not have access to broadband Internet,” wrote a company to IT World Canada in an email statement. “The data delivered as part of this initiative will be leveraged by the Government and other stakeholders in the telecommunications industry to plan and deploy the infrastructure required to bridge the digital divide – enabling more Canadians to participate in the digital economy.”

Beyond network planning, 3D vector maps are also used in environmental conservations, civil engineering, urban planning, infrastructure safety assessments and logistics planning.

A demo of the details Ecopia AI's 3D vector maps provide in a city block in Barcelona, Spain.
A demo of the details Ecopia’s 3D vector maps provides in a city block in Barcelona, Spain. The customer can toggle the colour-coded overlays on and off. Click to enlarge. Source: Ecopia

“Ecopia’s innovative approach to analyzing geospatial data is helping us better understand the precise location of Canadian households and exactly what will be needed to meet our goal of connecting 98% of Canadians by 2026, and all Canadians by 2030,” said Guide Hutchins, Minister for Rural Economic Development, in the press release.

Founded in 2013, Ecopia has created maps of regions in more than 100 countries. In 2021, it partnered with Airbus and CGR to create 3D country and content-wide vector maps.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Tom Li
Tom Li
Telecommunication and consumer hardware are Tom's main beats at IT World Canada. He loves to talk about Canada's network infrastructure, semiconductor products, and of course, anything hot and new in the consumer technology space. You'll also occasionally see his name appended to articles on cloud, security, and SaaS-related news. If you're ever up for a lengthy discussion about the nuances of each of the above sectors or have an upcoming product that people will love, feel free to drop him a line at tli@itwc.ca.
Previous articleHashtag Trending Jan. 12 – Amazon’s employee ranking system; Bitcoin ban; California allocates $6.1 billion to EV
Next articleCyber Security Today, Jan. 12, 2022 – Install these security updates, and beware of phony QR codes

CES 2022

After being all-digital last year, the Consumer Electronics Show is back in Las Vegas for 2022. Find all the latest news and announcements from the showroom floor at CES 2022.

CES 2022 NEWS COVERAGE

Related Tech News

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com

Recommended for you
Artificial Intelligence

CN partners with Google Cloud to modernize railway services

Lynn Greiner - 0