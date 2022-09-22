SUBSCRIBE
95
0
CompaniesFinTechServiceSoftware

Canadian dataware platform announces data liberation solution for credit unions

Ashee Pamma
Source: Getty

Toronto-based dataware company Cinchy has launched its Credit Union Edition to support credit unions constrained by core banking systems, SaaS, and on-premises applications that trap and silo their data. 

The company says that the new solution will allow credit unions to maximize resources, reduce costs and optimize members’ experience while extending the life of its existing core systems and preventing “rip and replace” approaches.

It says that the new solution will liberate data in the following ways:

  • Connect with real-time data from core banking systems and applications without the cost, delay, and risk of copy-based data integration
  • Simplify and universalize control with data “super powers” including auto-versioning, auto-backup, auto-protection, auto-correction, and auto-tracking
  • Accessible to unlimited users for collaboration without interference from vendor paywalls, IT requests, or data privacy concerns

Additionally, the new solution has pre-built capabilities that deliver 360 degree views of member insights that can help improve service offerings and drive operational efficiency.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Ashee Pamma
Ashee Pamma
Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at apamma@itwc.ca
Previous articleGet rid of unencrypted email, fax in health sector, urge Canadian privacy regulators
Next articleHundreds of thousands of applications at risk from unpatched Python bug, say researchers

Related Tech News

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2022

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.