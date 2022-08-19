Canadian company wins CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge 2022 High Impact Award

CleanAir.ai, a Canadian cleantech company, has won the global CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge (CSXC) 2022 “High Impact Award” for its ALVI CleanAir Safety System.

The system uses polarization technology and SMART Sensors to eliminate micro-particulate, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), bacteria, viruses, and mold spores from the air while reducing energy consumption in buildings at the same time.

Singapore-based CapitaLand Group is one of Asia’s largest diversified real estate groups. It launched the S$50 million CapitaLand Innovation Fund at the inaugural CSXC last year as part of its sustainability drive.

The fund will help support the test bedding of green and proptech innovations over five years, with 28 innovation projects supported since launching.

CleanAir.ai was one of the three innovators which received special recognition with the “High Impact” award, and S$50,000 for its pilot project in partnership with CapitaLand.

The Toronto, ON based cleantech company, founded in 2018, has expanded over the summer. In June, CleanAir.ai announced that it has launched its services as a solution for the hotel industry. The service was previously exclusively available for professional office spaces and private residences.

“As the world emerges from the pandemic, people are returning to work, office spaces, hotels, schools, and public buildings – and want to ensure that it is safe to do so,” said Michael Petgrave, co-founder and chief sales officer of CleanAir.ai. “Innovative and future-forward real estate companies are seeking solutions that balance sustainability and affordability without compromising air quality. As human beings, breathing is often the first thing we do when we are born; we must never take clean air for granted. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with CapitaLand to help develop a climate-resistant built environment for future generations.”