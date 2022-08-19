Saturday, August 20, 2022
SUBSCRIBE
51
0
Artificial IntelligenceCompaniesEmerging TechIoTSustainability

Canadian company wins CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge 2022 High Impact Award

Samira Balsara
CleanAir.AI logo (CNW Group/CleanAir.AI)

CleanAir.ai, a Canadian cleantech company, has won the global CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge (CSXC) 2022 “High Impact Award” for its ALVI CleanAir Safety System.

The system uses polarization technology and SMART Sensors to eliminate micro-particulate, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), bacteria, viruses, and mold spores from the air while reducing energy consumption in buildings at the same time.

The patented ALVI CleanAir Safety System. (CNW Group/CleanAir.ai)

Singapore-based CapitaLand Group is one of Asia’s largest diversified real estate groups. It launched the S$50 million CapitaLand Innovation Fund at the inaugural CSXC last year  as part of its sustainability drive.

The fund will help support the test bedding of green and proptech innovations over five years, with 28 innovation projects supported since launching.

CleanAir.ai was one of the three innovators which received special recognition with the “High Impact” award, and S$50,000 for its pilot project in partnership with CapitaLand.

The Toronto, ON based cleantech company, founded in 2018, has expanded over the summer. In June, CleanAir.ai announced that it has launched its services as a solution for the hotel industry. The service was previously exclusively available for professional office spaces and private residences.

“As the world emerges from the pandemic, people are returning to work, office spaces, hotels, schools, and public buildings – and want to ensure that it is safe to do so,” said Michael Petgrave, co-founder and chief sales officer of CleanAir.ai. “Innovative and future-forward real estate companies are seeking solutions that balance sustainability and affordability without compromising air quality. As human beings, breathing is often the first thing we do when we are born; we must never take clean air for granted. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with CapitaLand to help develop a climate-resistant built environment for future generations.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Samira Balsara
Samira Balsara
Samira is a writer for IT World Canada. She is currently pursuing a journalism degree at Toronto Metropolitan University (formally known as Ryerson) and hopes to become a news anchor or write journalistic profiles. You can email her at sbalsara@itwc.ca
Previous articleHoneycomb’s Liz Fong Jones speaks with Blameless about technical debt
Next articleCTM Insights set to license deepfake image detection advances to Allure Security

Related Tech News

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com