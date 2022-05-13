Saturday, May 14, 2022
Emerging Tech

Canada’s D-Wave announces the availability of its latest quantum computing system in the U.S.

Pragya Sehgal
Source: Jackie Niam | Getty Images

D-Wave Systems, a B.C., Canada-based global leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, has announced the availability of the first Advantage quantum computer, accessible via the Leap quantum cloud service and physically located at the University of Southern California’s (USC) Viterbi School of Engineering. 

The cloud-based service becomes part of the USC-Lockheed Martin Quantum Computing Center (QCC) hosted at USC’s Information Sciences Institute (ISI). 

Until now, only two Advantage performance update systems were available to the public, one at D-Wave headquarters in Canada, and one at the Forschungszentrum Jülich in the JARA Institute for Quantum Information in Germany. This announcement marks the opening of D-Wave’s third Advantage performance update system in the world, and the first one to be physically located in the U.S.

First launched in September 2020, the Advantage is the first quantum computer built for business. The Advantage series contains the new Advantage performance update released in October 2021 and features the highly connected Pegasus topology, 5000+ qubits and 15-way qubit connectivity, enabling enterprises to solve complex business problems. 

In addition, it features an expanded hybrid solver service that can run problems with up to one million variables. The combination of the computing power of Advantage and the scale to address real-world problems with the hybrid solver service in Leap enables businesses to run performant, real-time, hybrid quantum applications for the first time, D-Wave explained.

Leap quantum cloud service users will immediately be able to access the Advantage quantum computer located at the QCC in real-time. Leap access also gives researchers, governments and enterprises access to all of the programming tools and hybrid quantum-classical resources offered through Leap.

Additionally, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and D-Wave announced that the US-based system is now available for use in Amazon Braket, expanding the number to three D-Wave quantum systems available to AWS users.

