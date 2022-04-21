Thursday, April 21, 2022
SUBSCRIBE
41
0
Privacy & Security

Canada and Five Eyes allies issue another plea to critical infrastructure firms to prepare for Russian cyber attacks

Howard Solomon
Graphic of an exclamation mark as a symbol of warning
Source: WhataWin | Getty Images

Canada and its allies in the Five Eyes intelligence co-operative have issued another warning to organizations in the critical infrastructure sectors to be prepared for cyberattacks from Russia as a response to governments helping Ukraine.

Similar to a warning issued in March, it says “evolving intelligence” indicates that the Russian government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks. Recent Russian state-sponsored cyber operations have included distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, and older operations have included deployment of destructive malware against Ukrainian government and critical infrastructure organizations.

The advisory — co-authored by U.S., Australian, Canadian, New Zealand, and U.K. cyber authorities with contributions from industry members of the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC)— provides an overview of Russian state-sponsored advanced persistent threat (APT) groups, Russian-aligned cyber threat groups, and Russian-aligned cybercrime groups to help the cybersecurity community protect against possible cyber threats.

The agencies urge critical infrastructure network defenders to prepare for and mitigate potential cyber threats — including destructive malware, ransomware, DDoS attacks, and cyber espionage — by hardening their cyber defenses and performing due diligence in identifying indicators of malicious activity. They provide a mitigations section of the advisory with recommended hardening actions.

The critical infrastructure sector includes financial institutions, energy providers, telecom providers, the healthcare sector, transportation companies, food growers and distributors, manufacturers and governments.

They are urged to

  • create, maintain, and exercise a cyber incident response and continuity of operations plan including a ransomware-specific annex;
  • maintain offline (i.e., physically disconnected) backups of data. “Backup procedures should be conducted on a frequent, regular basis,” says the alert. “Regularly test backup procedures and ensure that backups are isolated from network connections that could enable the spread of malware”;
  • ensure all backup data is encrypted, immutable (i.e., cannot be altered or deleted), and covers the entire organization’s data infrastructure.
  • OT (operational technology) assets and networks — such as internet-connected industrial control systems — should have a resilience plan that addresses how to operate if organizations lose access to—or control of—the IT and/or OT environment.

There’s also a link to this version of the alert from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency with more detailed recommended mitigations for a cyber attack from any threat group, which is a great resource for IT professionals.

The lengthy warning also outlines the tactics of many Russian government and Russian-aligned criminal hacking groups.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
Currently a freelance writer, I'm the former editor of ITWorldCanada.com and Computing Canada. An IT journalist since 1997, I've written for several of ITWC's sister publications including ITBusiness.ca and Computer Dealer News. Before that I was a staff reporter at the Calgary Herald and the Brampton (Ont.) Daily Times. I can be reached at hsolomon [@] soloreporter.com
Previous articleHashtag Trending April 21 – Netflix’s subscriber drop; Google’s Canada to Asia fibre-optic cable; U.K. self-driving car owners not responsible for crashes
Next articleOkta now manages devices of third parties accessing its customer support tools

Related Tech News

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com

Recommended for you
Privacy & Security

Infected resumés being sent to hiring managers, warns eSentire

Howard Solomon - 0