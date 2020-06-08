Breathe easier with a multi-layered approach to security

Even as the pandemic recedes and the economy reopens, many companies are in no rush to bring their employees back into the office. Stats Canada reports a quadrupling of the percentage of Canadians working from home so far in 2020 alone, and there won’t be a switch back to “the way things were” any time soon.

From major players like Shopify and Open Text to the small and medium enterprises, employees working from home is becoming the new normal. This is a potentially massive security problem.

Employees working outside a network safety net can place their companies at increased risk. The danger comes in forms ranging from insecure devices used for personal and professional purposes to dicey WiFi networks and personal firewalls and antivirus software of varying quality and strength. Altogether, this gives hackers an enticing array of endpoint targets — a potential perfect storm of vulnerabilities.

A layered security approach is one way forward. Rather than depending on a “one-trick pony” approach, a layered security approach with “interlocking” defences can provide the required protection.

A layered security approach with "interlocking" defences can provide the required protection through dedicated, multi-layered approaches to security and data protection — including backup and disaster recovery — to help improve resilience to cyber-attacks and respond quickly and decisively in the event of data loss or data theft.

