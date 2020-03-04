Cloud Digital Transformation Privacy & Security Public Sector BlackBerry releases updates to SecuSUITE for Government and AtHoc Crisis Communication Buckley Smith @BuckleySmith7 Published: March 4th, 2020Today, BlackBerry announced updates to its SecuSUITE for Government and AtHoc Crisis Communication solutions.Related:BlackBerry SecuSuite for Government now meets U.S standard for voice encryption“We have a long history of supporting the public sector with secure and innovative solutions. BlackBerry is trusted by seven of the G7 and 16 of the G20 governments, and more than 70 percent of US Federal government personnel are protected by BlackBerry AtHoc,” said David Wiseman, the vice-president of secure communications at BlackBerry, in a press release. “In today’s environment where threats – cyber, physical, or biologic – can compromise public safety, citizen privacy and national security, government agencies need solutions they trust implicitly.”The updates for SecuSUITE for Government 4.0 included:Addition of secure group messagingEnhanced audio qualityEnhanced interoperability with PBX systemsUsage of the CNSA (Commercial National Security Algorithm Suite) for protecting up to and including Top Secret classified data transmission while supporting compliance with Federal and Presidential Records ActsAvailability as a FedRAMP High, Impact Level 4, Software as a Service (SaaS) in the Azure Government cloud through CACI, Inc.The updates for AtHoc Crisis Communication included:The addition of AtHoc Situation Response, a centralized crisis management tool used to coordinate the entire incident response lifecycle; including creating plans, assigning reviewers to plans, sending plans through the review process, creating incident reports, adjusting plans during an incident, and allowing for the use of real-time, encrypted chats. Cloud, Digital Transformation, Privacy & Security, Public Sector BlackBerry