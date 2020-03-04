BlackBerry releases updates to SecuSUITE for Government and AtHoc Crisis Communication

Today, BlackBerry announced updates to its SecuSUITE for Government and AtHoc Crisis Communication solutions.

“We have a long history of supporting the public sector with secure and innovative solutions. BlackBerry is trusted by seven of the G7 and 16 of the G20 governments, and more than 70 percent of US Federal government personnel are protected by BlackBerry AtHoc,” said David Wiseman, the vice-president of secure communications at BlackBerry, in a press release. “In today’s environment where threats – cyber, physical, or biologic – can compromise public safety, citizen privacy and national security, government agencies need solutions they trust implicitly.”

The updates for SecuSUITE for Government 4.0 included:

Addition of secure group messaging

Enhanced audio quality

Enhanced interoperability with PBX systems

Usage of the CNSA (Commercial National Security Algorithm Suite) for protecting up to and including Top Secret classified data transmission while supporting compliance with Federal and Presidential Records Acts

Availability as a FedRAMP High, Impact Level 4, Software as a Service (SaaS) in the Azure Government cloud through CACI, Inc.

The updates for AtHoc Crisis Communication included: