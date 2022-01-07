Friday, January 7, 2022
SUBSCRIBE
2
0
MobilityPrivacy & SecurityWireless & IoT

BlackBerry phone with keyboard is not dead

Lynn Greiner

OnwardMobility, the Texas-based firm that picked up the hardware license for BlackBerry smartphones after previous licensee TCL decided to produce its own phone designs instead, has finally broken its almost year-long silence to announce that it is still alive.

“Contrary to popular belief, we are not dead,” wrote the company in a blog post on its website. It also apologized for its lack of communication and for the delay in shipping the phone it had promised by mid-2021.

“2021 was truly a challenging year to launch a new phone, much less one with the high expectations we set and the fact that we want to get it right!” it said. “While we encountered various delays that prevented us from shipping in 2021, we will be providing more regular updates starting this month that will clarify and answer many of your questions about the ultra-secure 5G enterprise smartphone (still with a keyboard!) we’re bringing to market.”

“All of us at OnwardMobility are incredibly grateful for the community of loyal users for this opportunity,” the post concluded. “We sincerely apologize for our silence and truly appreciate your patience. In the meantime, we wish everyone a healthy start to the New Year!”

No shipping date was announced, but it seems there is still hope that there will be a new BlackBerry with a physical keyboard in our future.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner has been interpreting tech for businesses for over 20 years and has worked in the industry as well as writing about it, giving her a unique perspective into the issues companies face. She has both IT credentials and a business degree.
Previous articleCritical vulnerability in H2 database console discovered

CES 2022

After being all-digital last year, the Consumer Electronics Show is back in Las Vegas for 2022. Find all the latest news and announcements from the showroom floor at CES 2022.

CES 2022 NEWS COVERAGE

Related Tech News

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com

Recommended for you
Mobility

Top 5 BlackBerry 10 software updates

- 0