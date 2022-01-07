Friday, January 7, 2022
CES 2022: HP updates its prettiest business laptop

Tom Li
HP Elite Dragonfly G3 feature
Source: HP

HP revamped its Elite Dragonfly enterprise laptop at CES 2022, refreshing its looks and performance for the upcoming new year.

The 13.5-inch HP Elite Dragonfly G3 is sleeker than most blocky, industrial business laptops. Built with a magnesium-aluminum shell, it weighs just under one kilogram (2.2 lbs), making it one of the lightest and most portable business laptops around.

For the third generation, HP has equipped the Dragonfly with Intel’s 12th gen mobile processors with vPro options. It also features up to 32GB of LPDDR5 and 2TB of PCIe 3 storage. The storage choice is a little surprising since Intel’s 12th gen mobile processors support PCIe 4. It would’ve made sense to use higher-performance storage especially for a premium device.

HP Elite Dragonfly G3 specifications

Device HP Elite Dragonfly G3
Processor Intel 12th gen mobile processors
Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5
Graphics Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics
Storage Up to 2TB PCIe 3 SSD storage
Display 13.5-inch, 3:2, 1920×1280, 400 nits

13.5-inch, 3:2, 1920×1280, 1000 nits

13.5-inch 3:2, 3K x 2K OLED, 400 nits, touch only
Ports 1x USB Type-A, 2x Thunderbolt 4 with USB4 Type-C, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x Nano SIM slot, 1x headphone jack
Battery 45Whr or 68Whr
Weight 1 kg (2.2lbs)
Colours Slate Blue and Natural Silver
Pricing and availability No official pricing, available March 2022

The device comes with the option of one of two battery capacities: a 45Whr battery and a 68Whr battery. This is a detail a buyer could easily miss, so review which one the device includes before checking out.

As with the previous generations, the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 is certified for Intel’s Evo platform. The Intel Evo platform requires a device to meet a number of experience indexes including responsiveness, battery life in real-world workloads, and instant wake.

The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 in Blue. Source: HP

The 13.5-inch display comes in either LCD or OLED options. The LCD display sports a resolution of 1,920 x 1,280 and up an astounding 1,000 nits brightness. The OLED display option peaks at 400 nits but has a higher resolution at 3,000 x 2,000.

The third generation also sees an updated keyboard with larger keys. The keyboard is spill-resistant and has a touch fingerprint sensor.

Another welcome feature is serviceability. HP has made the battery, storage and network card “replaceable by IT”. This not only increases its service life but also reduces e-waste, something HP has been focused on minimizing for many years.

Enterprise users will be glad to know that the Elite Dragonfly G3 has tons of ports, something often sacrificed by many thin-and-lights. The laptop carries a USB-A port, two USB-C ports, one HDMI 2.0 port, a nano-SIM slot for mobile internet, and a headphone jack.

HP Elite Dragonfly G3-profile
It’s port galore! Source: HP.

Since the laptop is designed for travel, the Elite Dragonfly G3 is tested against 19 MIL-STD-810H tests to ensure its hardiness against bumps and drops. It has also undergone HP’s Total Test Process, including a sanitization test that guarantees it can withstand up to 1000 cycles of disinfection using household wipes.

HP hasn’t announced the laptop’s official pricing but has promised that it will be available in March 2022.

The publication has reached out to HP for comments and will update the article once it receives a reply.

Tom Li
Tom Li
Telecommunication and consumer hardware are Tom's main beats at IT World Canada. He loves to talk about Canada's network infrastructure, semiconductor products, and of course, anything hot and new in the consumer technology space. You'll also occasionally see his name appended to articles on cloud, security, and SaaS-related news. If you're ever up for a lengthy discussion about the nuances of each of the above sectors or have an upcoming product that people will love, feel free to drop him a line at tli@itwc.ca.
