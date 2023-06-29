Bill C-18: Google confirms ending news availability in Canada

A week after Bill C-18 received Royal Assent, Google confirmed today that it has taken the “extremely difficult decision” to remove links to Canadian news from its Search, News and Discover products in Canada.

The company added in a blog post, “Bill C-18 has become law and remains unworkable. The Government has not given us reason to believe that the regulatory process will be able to resolve structural issues with the legislation.”

This decision comes after Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez held multiple 11th-hour talks with the tech giant following the passing of the bill, with the aim of coming to a resolution and preventing the platform from pulling out.

Meta also confirmed ending news availability on Facebook and Instagram, and has reportedly started ending its existing agreements with Canadian publishers.

University of Ottawa internet law professor Michael Geist said the exits of the two platforms will have “lasting and enormously damaging consequences for Canadians and represents a remarkable own-goal by [Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez], who has managed to take millions away from the news sector and left everyone in a far worse position than if he had done nothing at all.”

Google said it plans to end news availability when the law takes effect, which is 180 days following its passing.