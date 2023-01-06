SUBSCRIBE
Bell partners with Snapchat to bring 5G-powered AR experiences to Raptors fans

Ashee Pamma
Source: Getty

At the Toronto Raptors game tonight, Bell and social media company Snap Inc. (Snapchat) will introduce a new immersive experience for fans, using Snapchat’s gamified in-arena 5G Augmented Reality (AR) Lens.

Fans in Scotiabank Arena in Toronto who have a 5G device will be able to join a shared AR experience via Snapchat’s gamified ‘pop-a-shot’ style Connected Lens experience, where they can choose a team to play for in real time, shooting baskets simultaneously to contribute to a collective score. The team with the highest score wins.

To participate in the experience, fans simply have to open the Bell 5G Shot Clock AR Lens in Snapchat or scan the Snapcode presented on the Jumbotron. Those without a 5G device can still take part via a single player version of the Lens on a 4G or LTE network.

With this partnership, Bell and Snap seek to introduce the next-generation of live entertainment experiences, powered by AR and 5G.

“We know that sports brings people together and that connectivity, whether at home or in the stands, is integral to the overall fan experience – and we look forward to unlocking more of the magic of AR together,” said Anne Laurenson, senior director of global carrier partnerships at Snap Inc.

The Bell 5G Toronto Raptors AR Lens will be available for a limited time during four upcoming Toronto Raptors Welcome Toronto games at Scotiabank Arena.

Tonight, the Toronto Raptors take on the New York Knicks. Other upcoming games featuring the AR experience are against the Bolton Celtics (Jan. 21), Utah Jazz (Feb. 10) and Minnesota Timberwolves (Mar. 18).

