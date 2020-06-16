Bell now offers BlackBerry Protect to business and government customers

Bell today announced that it has become a BlackBerry’s Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) partner and in turn now offers the BlackBerry Protect security suite to Bell’s business and government customers.

BlackBerry Protect is an MTD solution that protects endpoints against malware, phishing attacks, and provides endpoint protection. It uses BlackBerry Cylance AI to detect malware and operates in a zero-trust environment, allowing the customer to change security policies based on region, network trust, and device signature, as well as create custom security policies based on the trust environment. Devices enrolled in BlackBerry connect can be managed centrally through a single console and dashboard.

“As organizations of all kinds enable remote work solutions for their teams during COVID-19, it is more important than ever to remain vigilant about security, including network and mobile device management,” said Mirko Bibic, president of Bell Canada in the press release. “Bell is proud to be working with mobile security leader BlackBerry to expand the scale of our solutions for the country’s largest organizations.”

In an email, Bell told IT World Canada that BlackBerry Protect is available as an optional layer of security for smartphones and tablet management. It’s offered as an annual subscription based on the number of users or devices.