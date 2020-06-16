AMD launches Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT, and Ryzen 5 3600XT processors

AMD today launched its Ryzen 3000 XT series of processors. The new processors stand as an incremental update to three of AMD‘s existing processors.

Three SKUs will be available upon launch: the Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT, and the Ryzen 5 4600XT.

Product name Core count/thread count Clock speed (Base/Boost) TDP MSRP Ryzen 9 3900XT 12/24 3.8GHz / 4.7GHz 105W US$499 Ryzen 9 3900X 12/24 3.8GHz / 4.6GHz 105W US$499 Ryzen 7 3800XT 8/16 3.9GHz / 4.7GHz 105W US$399 Ryzen 7 3800X 8/16 3.9GHz / 4.5GHz 105W US$399 Ryzen 5 3600XT 6/12 3.8GHz / 4.5GHz 95W US$249 Ryzen 5 3600X 6/12 3.8GHz / 4.4GHz 95W US$249

The new processors focus on increasing the single-thread performance via higher clock speed. Compared to their existing counterparts just the X suffix, the Ryzen 3000XT processors have between 100MHz to 200Mhz higher turbo speeds. AMD said that the clock improvement was enabled by using a refined version of TSMC’s 7nm transistors.

Core count, cache, and feature support of these processors remain identical to their counterparts. Eventually, the older processors will be phased out by the XT series.

The Ryzen 3000XT processors will be available on July 7 at the same MSRP as the previous generation. Canadian pricing has yet to be announced. The Ryzen 9 3900X, Ryzen 7 3800X, and the Ryzen 5 3600X are currently on sale on Amazon.com, but not in Canada.

AMD has also announced the budget-oriented level A520 motherboard chipset as a replacement to the AMD A320 chipsets. The new chipset supports the entire AMD Ryzen 3000 processor stack and offers an affordable entry point for those looking to enter the platform.

