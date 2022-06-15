Thursday, June 16, 2022
Software

Adobe is testing free Photoshop for the web in Canada

Tom Li
Image credit: Adobe.com

Creative software giant Adobe is now trialling a free version of its Photoshop on the web app in Canada.

The Verge originally caught wind of the news during Adobe’s consumer event in Paris. According to Adobe, it wants to establish a freemium model for Photoshop on the web, starting with Canada.

This means that users with a free account will be able to access the basic Photoshop on the web features, with some advanced tools locked behind a paywall. In the current beta phase, all features are unlocked for the free user.

Photoshop for the web includes common tools such as Transform, Brush, Heal and Colour Switch. Image credit: Adobe: web app interface; Sample image: Tom Li

Adobe released the web version of Photoshop as a “collaboration tool”, and to offload the sometimes intense processing requirements from local devices to the cloud to make basic editing possible on ultra-low-powered devices. Since its release, the web version has received several updates to increase its functionality.

Still, don’t expect the web version to carry the same functionality as the fully-fledged desktop app, as even the paid version will lack features that professionals are used to.

Adobe did not announce when Photoshop for the web will be more widely available.

Users can try out Photoshop on the web beta with a free Adobe account.

Tom Li
Tom Li
Telecommunication and consumer hardware are Tom's main beats at IT World Canada. He loves to talk about Canada's network infrastructure, semiconductor products, and of course, anything hot and new in the consumer technology space. You'll also occasionally see his name appended to articles on cloud, security, and SaaS-related news. If you're ever up for a lengthy discussion about the nuances of each of the above sectors or have an upcoming product that people will love, feel free to drop him a line at tli@itwc.ca.
