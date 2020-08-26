A peek behind the curtain at international cybersecurity threats 

Business owners and government CISOs face an astonishing array of cyber threats as they protect their organizations against fraud, data theft, and ransomware attacks. It can be very stressful.

Now imagine the stress when your job is protecting the entire continent against sophisticated attacks from well-heeled entities bent on wreaking havoc to serve their own agendas. Imagine no longer.

During MapleSEC, a new national hands-on cybersecurity conference set for Oct. 5-7, the audience will hear first-hand from cybersecurity intelligence leaders with the CIA, the FBI and, CSIS about their daily challenges and the big threats they see on the horizon. In a 30-minute panel sponsored by the Mackenzie Insitute, they’ll discuss the current state of security and privacy and what their respective agencies are doing to ensure personal data remains out of the reach of bad actors around the world.

This unique insider’s view has its limits, but the panel has agreed to take questions in advance, and address them in the discussion if possible. Send your questions to questions@maplesec.ca

More than 25 experts from across Canada will be sharing their best advice on cybersecurity issues ranging from the protecting yourself against the latest threats to training and privacy considerations.CIRA, the Canadian Internet Registration Authority, if the founding sponsor for the conference. Check out the agenda and register.