Windows 10 S holds back the Surface Laptop – All Hands on Tech Review

The Surface Laptop is a great addition to Microsoft’s Surface family, but its operating system may leave potential buyers wanting.

This time on All Hands on Tech, Alex tackles the Surface Laptop, but it would be impossible to review it without also reviewing the OS attached to it, Windows 10 S. This doesn’t bode well for the latest Surface device that is tasked with challenging the MacBook Air and helping Microsoft regain footing in the education sector versus the Google Chromebook. The watered down version of Windows 10 holds the Surface Laptop back from reaching its full potential, but thankfully, there is a quick, yet pricey, fix.

The Surface Laptop is available today starting at $1,299. Students and teachers can purchase it starting at $1,169.99.

