Unboxing for Business: OverLord 3D Printer

Alex Radu

Published: January 25th, 2017

This time on Unboxing for Business we’re unpacking DreamMaker’s OverLord 3D Printer. We’ve been told it’s one of the more beautiful 3D printers out there. Is that true? Let’s find out.

Read more at:
http://www.itworldcanada.com
http://www.itbusiness.ca
http://www.computerdealernews.com

Follow us!
Twitter: https://twitter.com/itworldca
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ITWorldCa/

Tweet This Facebook LinkedIn google+
,