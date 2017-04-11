Ford Fusion paving the way for automation

Autonomous technology is key to the future of self-driving vehicles, and it was not hard to find auto makers showing off their features at the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto.

In part one of IT World Canada’s series of feature videos exploring some of the newest autonomous technologies currently available today, Mandy Kovacs looks at how Ford is leading the pack. Its latest Fusion Platinum, Sport and 2018 Mustang come with features like adaptive cruise control, parking assist and pedestrian detection as standard equipment, and the rest of its lineup won’t be far behind.

Watch the video to see these technologies in action and stay tuned for what’s up next in our auto show series highlighting the best automation features from some of the biggest manufacturers on the planet.