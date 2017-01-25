State of Security Operations 2016: How cyber defense organizations can tackle modern security breaches

Cyber security threats have transformed to become one of the most urgent matters organizations face today, and many are starting to rethink their cyber defense strategies to deter these inevitable breaches by creating a holistic approach to security. Despite the increase in cyber attacks and the significance of protecting critical information being paramount in a company’s growth, many organizations still use traditional methods that fail to stop advanced attacks that exist in today’s contemporary threat landscape.

As attackers, and their methods of infiltrating networks, gain sophistication, IT security professionals must adapt to meet the changing nature of attacks with intuitive tools that will ultimately save the business’s bottom line. An organization’s security maturity level creates a roadmap for staying ahead of cyber threats with a focus on continually evolving capabilities.

Security operations centers (SOCs) exist to monitor and protect the IT assets of an organization through standardized and repeatable processes. The industry has responded to the unprecedented amount of attacks being seen by entering into the fifth generation or 5G/SOC that ensures compliance by being one-step ahead from intelligent attackers with analytics and detecting threats before they arise. SOC leaders must adapt and re-invent their operations in order to show definitive value to the business.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Security Intelligence and Operations Consulting (SIOC) has prepared assessments on SOCs from over 26 countries for the largest available dataset to draw conclusions about the state of cyber defense and enterprise security operations around the globe.

