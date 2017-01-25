Embracing a Hybrid IT Strategy into your Enterprise Architecture

Modern technologies are advancing our complex IT environments. The “Cloud” is especially making headway into the enterprise and IT decision makers are constantly finding new ways to achieve a competitive advantage by moving their workloads to new models of cloud computing.

Many organizations – large and small – rely on a hybrid strategy that combines on premises and cloud infrastructure, applications and services into a single approach and integrates more efficiency, agility and flexibility. Though public and private clouds in a hybrid cloud arrangement work independently from each other, they bring the best of both worlds from on-premises computational infrastructure and safeguarding your private data – in a long-term budget-friendly arrangement.

In the past, IT departments were hesitant about moving everything into a cloud environment. Today, IT organizations need to understand what it means to deploy a “cloud-first” approach into their strategic planning – and take into consideration the benefits of public clouds especially over legacy on-premises approaches. A hybrid cloud provide all of the benefits of a traditional cloud environment but with a more personal, in-house approach which leads to improved scalability and launching new services at a more efficient pace.

The impact of moving your workloads to the cloud and adopting cloud technologies is enormously felt by forward-thinking IT teams, though they must navigate through the challenges of security and complexity to get there.

By balancing the use of internal assets with the private cloud as well as the external services offered by public clouds, organizations can respond to the changing business needs, meet their key goals and identify future requirements as well as transforming their IT ecosystem.

The first step towards an organization’s long-term business success depends on formulating a hybrid IT strategy.

To begin your organization’s transformation to hybrid IT and to find out who you should trust with your IT, click here.