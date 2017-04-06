The Business Leadership Podcast: Paul Teshima, CEO of Nudge.ai

On this week’s episode of The Business Leadership Podcast, I had the opportunity to speak with Paul Teshima. Paul is the CEO and Co-founder of Nudge.ai, a modern sales platform that uses artificial intelligence to provide sales teams with actionable insights on their target customers.

He is a successful technology executive who has run Services, Customer Success, Account Management, Support and Product Management teams.

As part of Eloqua’s executive team, Paul helped lead the company from $0 to over $100 million in revenue, then through IPO and a successful acquisition for $957 million by Oracle.

He’s a firm believer that company culture trumps strategy every time, and that storytelling is an essential part of creating a business. He has a successful track record as a leader with a strong focus on sales and customer engagement.

