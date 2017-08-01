The Business Leadership Podcast: Justin Thouin, co-founder and CEO at LowestRates.ca

Justin Thouin is the Co-Founder and CEO of LowestRates.ca. Justin started the company in 2012 following a successful career as a senior executive with two prominent entertainment and technology organizations. LowestRates.ca provides Canadians with a fast and convenient way to save two of their most valuable assets – time and money. It’s a one stop shop for Canadians to compare offers on personal financial products quickly and efficiently from North America’s leading companies. To date, it has helped millions of Canadians explore their financial options.

In addition to leading LowestRates.ca, Justin also enjoys investing in early stage ventures and mentoring aspiring entrepreneurs. He provides valuable insight into both what life as a corporate executive and an entrepreneur looks like. He also created a thriving Executive Consulting practice before founding the company. Justin holds an Honours Degree in Commerce from the Smith School of Business at Queen’s University.

